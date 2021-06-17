In a recent editorial, The New Mexican declared rivers and streams belong to the public, but this simplistic declaration masks a crucially important story that is not being told. If we care about New Mexico’s land, water, people and wildlife, it’s time to take a much harder, more honest look at the issue and what is at stake.
We are in a perilous moment in history. As the human footprint expands, biodiversity is collapsing — and with it, the ecosystems that sustain all of us. As populations grow, development expands and people seek new places to recreate, fish and wildlife are in a desperate struggle for survival.
In New Mexico, 116 species are listed as threatened or endangered, and more edge closer to the brink of extinction every day, among them native trout and many other wildlife species dependent on our limited streams and riparian systems. Many of these species rely on private land, where there is less human pressure, for refuge and survival. They also rely on the personal investments of private landowners who are conserving and restoring habitats across the state.
Public access proponents would have you believe landowners are trying to close off public access to streams on private land. This simply is not true. In fact, it is just the opposite. Sportsmen are seeking to overturn decades of laws and regulations to gain new places to fish and recreate. New Mexico has long held that access to streams flowing across private land required the permission of the landowner. New Mexico statute NMSA 1978, 17-4-6(C) reads, “No person engaged in hunting fishing trapping, camping, hiking, sightseeing, the operation of watercraft or any other recreational use shall walk or wade onto private property through non-navigable public water or access public water via private property unless the private property owner or lessee or person in control of private lands has expressly consented in writing.”
The majority of rivers and streams in New Mexico are on public land where the public can readily enjoy them. Opening the remaining small, fragile streams on private land to unlimited public access will eliminate some of the last available refuge for fish and wildlife. It will also undermine decades and millions of dollars of investments landowners have made in good faith to conserve and restore these habitats.
The entire debate over public access to streams on private land arises out of an awkward intersection of public and private rights. The public owns the water while the landowner owns the private land across which it flows. New Mexico has long had a reasonable resolution to this dilemma, holding that the public has the right to boat or fish, provided they access the water at a point of public access and do not trespass along the banks or streambeds of private land.
This long-standing arrangement in New Mexico provides a healthy balance that supports both recreation and wildlife while respecting both public and private property rights. It enables landowners to purchase land in good faith and invest in the conservation and stewardship so critical to all of our future. It provides economic opportunities that help keep lands intact, support jobs and sustain rural economies. It has worked for New Mexico for many decades and was reaffirmed by the Legislature in 2015.
Outdoor recreation is important and so are wildlife, farms and ranches, rural economies and the intact landscapes and ecosystems that support it all. Recreation and conservation are not one and the same. It’s time to move past the rhetoric and to a much more critical examination of the “public access at all costs” movement.
