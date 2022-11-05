“It’s like déjà vu all over again” — those famous words were spoken by baseball great and homespun philosopher Yogi Berra. Today, those words unfortunately must lead us to a darker place, the 60th anniversary of the Cuban missile crisis in October 1962. That's because today we are again on the threshold of another nuclear crisis with Russia, this time because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
I played a bit part in the earlier Cuban drama and can relate some of what it was like for me during that time. I was stationed with the U.S. Air Force in Izmir Turkey (NATO LandSouthEast) during 1962-63. My duties included the maintenance and operational readiness of three midrange, nuclear-tipped Jupiter missiles. My 10-man crew and I were on duty during the crisis, but we were not alerted to any DEFCON status change. It was all very surreal, especially since I was rebriefed on how to destroy the nuclear warheads.
It became clear in this information void that we had no intention of even hinting to the USSR that we might fire them. I have subsequently learned that our missiles, along with those in Italy and England, were very provocative to the Soviet Union and were probably the reason for Krushchev’s missile threat in Cuba. The removal of those required the removal of ours from Turkey, thus ending the crisis.
This brings us to the déjà vu moment today, where we again are looking at the possibility of nuclear Armageddon. Robert McNamara, former U.S. defense secretary, has stated that only luck saved us during the Cuban missile crisis. That is hardly comforting, since Russia and NATO both have tactical nukes meant for the battlefield.
We made a deal with the USSR that settled the Cuban missile crisis. Perhaps we can reduce the nuclear threat with Russia similarly in the Ukrainian hostilities. I would suggest the U.S. and NATO offer a no-first-strike commitment to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as well as an offer of removal of all tactical nukes from Europe. Of course, huge strategic nuclear forces would still remain, but such a withdrawal could avert the worst now and eventually lead to a serious reduction of all nuclear arms. Luck is not the answer!
Robert Josephs is a member of Veterans for Peace and has long worked on a number of peace projects.