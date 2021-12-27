Strategists for Puerto Rico’s pro-statehood party have recently been targeting New Mexico with their “Statehood is Equality” narrative, hoping it resonates with New Mexico’s Hispanic community. As a pro-sovereignty Puerto Rican author and advocate, I hope to present New Mexicans with the viable option to Puerto Rico’s 123-year colonial problem: sovereignty (either independence or a compact of free association).
New Mexicans need to understand, despite the pro-statehood supporters claiming Puerto Ricans are just “American citizens,” Puerto Ricans are a distinct Spanish-speaking Latin American nation with a national identity and history whose country was invaded and occupied by the United States in 1898. Just because the U.S. imposed U.S. citizenship on all Puerto Ricans (without our consent) in 1917 does not mean we cease to be “Puerto Ricans.”
Third, those who support statehood, or “statehooders,” have strategically placed themselves within the Democratic and Republican parties, selling their pipe dream of “statehood” to uninformed Americans. It’s quite interesting to see statehooders sell “statehood” to Democrats by peddling the possibility of two Democratic senators, yet with Republicans, these same people then say Puerto Ricans would vote for Republicans because some Puerto Rican politicians claim to be “conservative Republicans.” American conservatives need to know in Puerto Rico, the pro-statehood party promotes pro-poverty and pro-dependence policies meant to tie more Puerto Ricans onto the federal dole, all paid for by American taxpayers.
Fourth, Puerto Rican statehooders routinely use New Mexico as an example to Puerto Ricans of a state that can have a large Hispanic population of American citizens. Of course, this rose-colored image of Hispanic Americans celebrating their “U.S. citizenship” conflicts with the reality of their subjugation by invading Americans, not to mention the forced assimilation policies Hispano New Mexicans had to endure, suffer and survive.
According to the 1940 census and the federal government’s 2010-18 American Community Survey, since New Mexico was annexed as a state in 1912 and faced the subsequent demographic flood of Anglo American settlers, the state’s Spanish-speaking and Spanish-Mexican population has declined from nearly 90 percent before statehood to current numbers.
Simply put, when New Mexico was annexed as a state, its Spanish-speaking population suffered a dramatic demographic drop. As a state, American mainstream culture and the English language reign supreme in New Mexico’s society, schools and government. If this is the “statehood” such Puerto Rican statehooders preach about, then we Puerto Ricans want nothing to do with it.
Americans need to understand Puerto Rico is an occupied nation struggling against U.S. colonial rule for over 123 years, and a majority of Puerto Ricans refuse to forever surrender our country, our national identity, our Spanish language and our aspirations of national emancipation and sovereignty for some federal handouts. As Americans understand these aspirations and consider the political, cultural and economic consequences of Puerto Rico statehood, they will surely support Puerto Rico’s freedom and sovereignty, where Puerto Rico will cease to be a colony and become a sovereign nation and a U.S. economic partner in Latin America.
