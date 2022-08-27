It is said that laughter is the best medicine. I truly believe that. It sure feels like it takes all the stress away. I know whenever I hear kids laughing and giggling in their own joyful little world, it makes me smile. It touches my heart.
When I recently read the article about the National 2022 Kids Count Data Book, I was disheartened to see New Mexico is now 50th in the nation for child well-being (“Kids Count places New Mexico 50th for child well-being,” Aug. 9). Although we have all known that New Mexico isn’t the wealthiest of states, it is still unconscionable to think many children are suffering.
According to the article, some of the data wasn’t up to date. It’s good to know things have progressed further than indicated. It was encouraging to see that organizations are working hard to support children and their welfare.
In an already weakened economy, however, more families are struggling. One in 5 children is food insecure. In Santa Fe County alone, there are 5,000 children who are not sure where their next meal will come from.
The Food Depot, which serves nine Northern New Mexico counties, has done so much to build a strong support system for children, continuing to expand their programs to reach more who need help.
The Summer Food Program provides meals for children and their families at three sites in Santa Fe while children were not in school. It was a “grab and go” format three times a week.
Now that school is back in session, the Food for Kids program is in full swing at 13 Santa Fe County and two Rio Arriba County school sites. The program provides both pantry staples and perishable food to children and their families, depending on the resources at the site.
The Food Mobile feeds households at multiple locations each month and the Diaper Depot program for babies.
This year, The Food Depot has been doing an amazing job with all of its programs, plus providing for those directly affected by COVID-19, the wildfires, flooding and now inflation. They need our support now.
Do you want to help The Food Depot remain a strong support system for children and their families? Your donation to Neighbor to Neighbor can make a difference.
The Neighbor to Neighbor Fund Drive is held each September during National Hunger Action Month. The drive brings the community together to show how much people care about their neighbors in need by raising money to benefit The Food Depot. The Neighbor to Neighbor Fund Drive is now the largest fund drive supporting The Food Depot.
Last year, the drive — with the help of 140 neighborhoods, businesses, community groups, schools, churches, senior centers and individuals — raised over $200,000, equaling 1 million pounds of food. With the money raised, The Food Depot was able to provide over 800,000 meals to those who were food insecure. This year, the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund Drive is hoping to meet the goal of $225,000 or more, so that we can make a real change for the children who need our support.
As a mother, a former schoolteacher and the founder of Neighbor to Neighbor, I want to hear all kids laughing and giggling in their own little world, free from stress, not having to think about hunger anymore. You can go to thefooddepot.org/n2n, sign up and donate before Sept. 17. Please indicate your neighborhood, business or group. Send checks to: The Food Depot/ N to N, 1222 A Siler Rd., Santa Fe, N.M. 87507.
Linda Wilder Flatt is the founder and coordinator for the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund Drive, which is in its 11th year.