It is said that laughter is the best medicine. I truly believe that. It sure feels like it takes all the stress away. I know whenever I hear kids laughing and giggling in their own joyful little world, it makes me smile. It touches my heart.

When I recently read the article about the National 2022 Kids Count Data Book, I was disheartened to see New Mexico is now 50th in the nation for child well-being (“Kids Count places New Mexico 50th for child well-being,” Aug. 9). Although we have all known that New Mexico isn’t the wealthiest of states, it is still unconscionable to think many children are suffering.

According to the article, some of the data wasn’t up to date. It’s good to know things have progressed further than indicated. It was encouraging to see that organizations are working hard to support children and their welfare.

Linda Wilder Flatt is the founder and coordinator for the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund Drive, which is in its 11th year.

