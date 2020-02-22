New Mexico’s history and reputation makes it a singular attraction for many who find its offerings so rich and diverse. We can think of many who have come to the Land of Enchantment to make their contributions and leave their indelible mark and history; one such individual is Anne Windfohr Marion, who, along with her husband, John, did just that.
Anne’s passing is of particular note because of her quiet and remarkable wish to make certain that Georgia O’Keeffe’s legacy would be forever embedded in New Mexico’s history. By founding and creating the O’Keeffe Museum, she and her husband did just that.
From its opening day, with a collection of just under 100 pieces, to one that now includes the largest holdings of over 1,500 objects, along with the artist’s two houses and studios in Abiquiú and Ghost Ranch, and the country’s only art museum with a research museum devoted to American Modernism, one can only ask, what would have happened had she not done this?
Santa Fe also benefited from her vision to create SITE Santa Fe, the Marion Center for Photographic Arts as well as her foundation’s contribution to many of the city’s diverse cultural organizations. I dare say that if you live in Santa Fe, her generosity has touched you in some way or another.
Having had the honor to know her and work alongside her after the museum opened, as its executive director from 1998-2009, I was exposed to a rare type of visionary woman with an exceptional gift of drive and know-how whose permanence will never be forgotten.
