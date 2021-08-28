When I made the decision to move to Santa Fe in 2018, I was attracted to the incredible beauty of the city, the rich history, the vibrant arts scene and the diversity of the people who live here.
As a lifelong animal lover who always has had dogs, I also observed that this city loves animals. Organizations such as Assistance Dogs of the West, Española Humane, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society and others have so impressed me by the services they provide.
But it has recently come to my attention that Santa Fe no longer has a 24-hour emergency clinic. I am disturbed and frightened knowing that if my dog suddenly became ill or injured, I would have no option other than to drive more than an hour to Albuquerque for help.
Imagine the helplessness a person would feel watching his/her best friend suffer and perhaps die because of the lack of emergency care. Animals, like people, become ill or injured after business hours. It is unimaginable to not have emergency services available for people. In my opinion, it is also not acceptable to not have emergency services for our animals.
Veterinarians take an oath to protect and serve animals to the best of their ability. I am grateful to them for the excellent, compassionate care I have received through the years that I have had dogs. We need to find a solution to this problem. Most people who love their animals would do anything to keep them healthy. Can we find a solution within the community? Perhaps veterinarians in town could come together on this issue.
I understand, as a mental health and medical professional, that with COVID-19, we have been overwhelmed. However, if we are to be a responsible, compassionate community, we cannot and should never give up on our best friends.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.