Confusion and anxiety permeate voting this year. Pundits constantly remind us how many days remain until the November election. Split TV screens show two presidential candidates emblematic of dueling narratives struggling to capture the hearts and minds of Americans.
People are heading to the polls as if herd instinct to vote has erupted like a wildfire, even among those too young to vote. High school and college students are organizing young people to be poll workers, a task traditionally handled by older citizens who are considered high risk for contracting the coronavirus. On the first day of early voting in Texas, people showed up at the polls in record numbers in spite of a federal court ruling allowing the governor to leave only one ballot drop-off box in each county, even those with millions of registered voters; by the end of last week, Texas early vote totals surpassed its turnout in 2016. In Georgia people have stood in voting lines up to 11 hours.
Wish I’d known something about the history of voting before I wasted my first-ever vote in 1968.
A few highlights first:
1789: The Naturalization Act granted the right to vote only to property-owning or tax-paying white males.
1920: The 19th Amendment passed giving women the right to vote, a right that did not extend to nonwhite women.
1887: The Dawes Act granted citizenship and the right to vote to Native Americans if they disassociated themselves from their tribe. Not until 1924 were most Native Americans awarded the right to vote.
1948: Arizona and New Mexico were the last states to extend full voting rights to Native Americans.
1961: Citizens in Washington, D.C., were allowed to vote in presidential elections.
1965: Considered the most effective federal civil rights legislation ever enacted in the country, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 prohibits racial discrimination in voting.
2002: Help America Vote Act (HAVA) paid for new electronic voting machines and required every state to keep a list of registered voters. Unfortunately, the lists were not always accurate, and thousands of people found themselves disenfranchised.
2013: In a dangerous step backward, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Voting Rights Act of 1965 unconstitutional.
2019: A bill to restore voting rights passed in the House of Representatives, but the Senate has yet to act.
In 1968, I was one of 10,000 anti-war protesters who came to the Democratic Convention in Chicago to try and stop the Vietnam War. Our Festival of Life became a police riot when then-Mayor Richard Daley refused to grant permits to gather in Grant Park across from the convention, where 3,000 armed police including the National Guard were waiting and ready. We got beaten and tear gassed. The whole world watched, but little changed. The presidential nomination went to Vice President Hubert Humphrey, and many of us gave up on the political system as a vehicle for change.
In a foolish act of rebellion, I cast my precious vote for Pigasus the Pig, a 145-pound porcine protest candidate put up by the Youth International Party, known as the Yippies. Nixon won the election, and the war continued until 1975 with the fall of Saigon. The late Humphrey once said, “Compassion is not weakness, and concern for the unfortunate is not socialism.” He was not the candidate we hoped for — but I lost an opportunity to vote for a fine human being.
When my absentee ballot arrived in the mail this year, I embraced it like a long-awaited love letter. Doubting it would arrive on time, I was considering to vote early at a polling place, but was told I would have to sign an affidavit swearing I had not voted twice, then vote with a provisional ballot that required verification. My vote might never be counted.
The New Mexico ballot is long. Be prepared to make decisions in national, state and local races, Justices for the New Mexico Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals, constitutional amendments, bond issues and more, depending on where you live. Warning: Your ballot can be thrown out on a technicality. Fill in the bubbles completely. Make sure your name matches the one on record, including middle initials. No second chance.
With confidence in the U.S. Post Office to meet the November deadline, I mailed my ballot (two weeks early) as if delivering the Holy Grail. Whether your issue is health, the economy, immigrant or women’s rights, or the survival of our planet, vote as if your life and the life of future generations depends on the outcome of this election.
