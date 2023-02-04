In this highly partisan environment, one issue unites every New Mexican regardless of party affiliation. When we cast our vote, we want our vote to be counted and to make a difference in the outcome of the election. Although our election officials are tabulating every vote, the “fix” may already be in. How?
We vote in districts that are drawn on a map by the New Mexico Legislature; the boundaries of those districts determine the composition of the voters. Their votes are counted fair and square, but legislators predetermined whether one political party or another would be in the majority within the district.
If the district boundary is drawn so the majority of voters in the district are Democrats, then future Republican candidates are going to have an uphill battle. The same applies in reverse. Both political parties draw the district lines to benefit their party’s candidates, very often the incumbents. Voters may think they are electing their representatives, but the scales have been tipped in favor of one candidate or another. Unfair redistricting violates the concept of one person, one vote.
If approved by the Legislature, House Joint Resolution 1 will create an Independent Redistricting Commission to draw future districts and take the decision out of the hands of the legislators. HJR 1 allows the voters to choose whether they want an Independent Redistricting Commission during the 2024 general election. It’s time to let the voters decide.
The expected response from some Democrats is, “It will disadvantage the Democrats who are now in power if an Independent Redistricting Commission draws the lines for the next election.” That’s another way of saying, “We don’t trust the voters and we don’t think our candidates can win fair and square.”
New Mexico has an egregious history of gerrymandering that has and arguably continues to disempower racial minority communities. Building public trust in government is as important as ever in New Mexico. HJR 1 is our chance to prevent gerrymandering, create rules that apply evenly to both parties and send a message that voters come first.
The Progressive Democrats of America-Central New Mexico (PDA-CNM) stands with many organizations in support of HJR 1, including the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of New Mexico, the League of Women Voters of New Mexico and the New Mexico Conference of Churches. Let’s build public trust in our elections by passing HJR 1.
Lora Lucero is a member of Progressive Democrats of America, founded in 2004 to transform the Democratic Party and our country. We seek to build a party and government controlled by citizens, not corporate elites, with policies that serve the broad public interest.