In this highly partisan environment, one issue unites every New Mexican regardless of party affiliation. When we cast our vote, we want our vote to be counted and to make a difference in the outcome of the election. Although our election officials are tabulating every vote, the “fix” may already be in. How?

We vote in districts that are drawn on a map by the New Mexico Legislature; the boundaries of those districts determine the composition of the voters. Their votes are counted fair and square, but legislators predetermined whether one political party or another would be in the majority within the district.

If the district boundary is drawn so the majority of voters in the district are Democrats, then future Republican candidates are going to have an uphill battle. The same applies in reverse. Both political parties draw the district lines to benefit their party’s candidates, very often the incumbents. Voters may think they are electing their representatives, but the scales have been tipped in favor of one candidate or another. Unfair redistricting violates the concept of one person, one vote.

Lora Lucero is a member of Progressive Democrats of America, founded in 2004 to transform the Democratic Party and our country. We seek to build a party and government controlled by citizens, not corporate elites, with policies that serve the broad public interest.

