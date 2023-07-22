I just went to the medical library at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, and I found it being remodeled. It had already been decimated years ago, when the Christus corporation took over St. Vincent. At present, there is simply not a single book or journal to be found in this modernized abandoned precinct. I asked a hospital staff worker if she knew what happened to the books.
“I think they moved them …” was the response. She then took me to an office around the corner where two administrators were standing at the door. One of them said she would inquire and promptly entered another mysterious anonymous office. After a minute or two, she came out and said: “They say it is decommissioned,” delighting in her use of the last word. “Of course so much of it is online these days” said the other administrator, whose badge announced an unintelligibly long position.
I made a mistake, perhaps, and uttered: “This is no longer a hospital; it is a corporation.”
Immediately the second administrator enlightened me: “Of course, there are many advantages to this new and improved ... “ .
“Like what?” I asked.
“Well, we have access to many online facilities all over, that a small little (sic) hospital like this (one) would not have”.
“Like seeing a doctor in person?” I incredulously inquired.
“Like our new $8 million cancer center investment,” he kindly retorted.
I left and went home singularly depressed.
Jorge H. Aigla is an M.D., poet and eighth-degree black belt who taught in both the undergraduate and graduate programs at St. John’s College for 34 years, where he also was head karate-do instructor.