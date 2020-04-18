There’s a hole in the heart of Santa Fe. Its space can never be filled.
The hole was carved out by the recent passing of Charmay Allred, who was truly this city’s best friend. She tended to Santa Fe like a master gardener, nurturing our natural habitats, bolstering our multicultural roots, seeding and feeding our social network for the joy of watching us bloom.
Charmay was, by definition, a philanthropist. A person who spent her days and dollars supporting others. Art. Literature. Education. Archaeology. The Environment. Native American life. Hispano life. Wildlife. No worthy cause missed Charmay’s giving. No nonprofit envelope lacked the calligraphic swirl of her pen.
But the one-of-a-kind wonder that was Charmay was too independent, too feisty, for labeling. Adulation? Name in lights? Not her style. She’d probably hate that I was writing this at all. I can see her sitting across the table, at Andiamo or Vanessie or the Museum Hill Café, waving away the praise as if swatting at flies. Praise was a distraction from the work to be done.
There were phone calls to make and invitations to address. Fundraisers needed orchestrating, and nonprofit staff members needed hand-delivered goodies to fuel their good work. Her prized Mexican serape tablecloths and paper flowers must be set before the receptions she planned (and paid for). Photos from every gathering were printed and mailed, posthaste. And, always, a “B-O-R-E-D” meeting to attend — and escape.
Charmay moved mountains with sticky notes and Sharpies, a flip phone, fax machine and an old-school camera. She didn’t drive, but she was everywhere. She didn’t cook, but hosted lunch and dinner at local restaurants seven days a week. When Charmay called to “play calendar,” you knew you’d be well-fed. Appetizer? Try three. Pasta and the famous Charmay Caesar. Margaritas, pinot noir, piano music all around. I’ve never refused so many desserts only to clean my plate. Never sung so many show tunes. Never laughed so hard with old friends or made so many new ones.
I was 26 when invited into Charmay’s boundless friendship circle. Having just been appointed to my first nonprofit board, I had no clue. She was my instant mentor, showing me how to navigate the no-nonsense way. I learned that commitment and creativity were the most important things to give. For nearly 30 years, we worked together on cultural boards and civic projects. There’s no counting the ways she supported my writing career and my life.
Charmay was an angel, but no saint. Delightfully irreverent, she wore the self-given title of “grouchy bitch” like a homecoming crown. She teased and shocked and shot ‘em up with a wooden pistol. She relished laughter and singing out loud. Few things made her happier than a rowdy, “rock ‘em Jesus, sock ‘em Jesus” night of fun.
Charmay’s physical and intellectual energy was off the charts. She wasted none of it. Every day, she lifted women, artists, writers, students and others onto the pedestal she refused to ascend. She built bridges across lunch and dinner tables among people of all stripes. She advocated for beauty and knowledge and nature and community, inspiring activism and collaboration all over town. For all the things she did publicly, I’m certain countless selfless acts go unknown.
A close friend said it best: “It’s hard to imagine Santa Fe without Charmay.” It’s true that the heart-space she occupied can never be filled. I consider it sacred space. But here’s the greater truth: Charmay wouldn’t want us to stop imagining. She would ask us to volunteer our voices and our vision. She would insist we share a meal with friends and strangers, and finish our dessert. She would encourage us to be rowdy and grouchy and creative and kind. She would have us sing a song, lift a glass and love Santa Fe into tomorrow.
