In this election, Constitutional Amendment 1 really deserves voter attention. It proposes to change the Public Regulation Commission from five elected members to three appointed by the governor. This amendment is supported by the leadership of the State Legislature and by the governor.
Much of the electorate probably has only a vague idea of what the PRC does, much less who is running for commissioner. A very good case can be made that the administration is better able to select commissioners based on their qualifications, not name recognition or campaign contributions from those they are elected to regulate.
The PRC, among other duties, oversees electric utilities. New Mexico has set a goal of 80 percent renewable energy by 2040, yet all the present regulations and statutes on renewables make it impossible to reach that goal. The regulations were written years ago when solar and wind technology was vastly different. Fossil fuel production is favored and countless roadblocks are thrown up to individuals or businesses desiring to install their own renewable energy.
Over the years the PRC commissioners have been disinclined to change any of the regulations to favor renewables. They almost always decide to enact new regulations and retain old ones that maximize the profits of Public Service Co. of New Mexico.
When candidates for the PRC are elected rather than appointed, most voters do not know if the candidates are qualified, nor whether they have a relationship with PNM. In addition, there is a bigger pool of applicants for appointed commissions and a relatively limited number who would run for office. This results in a PRC that favors the utility rather than the interest of the public.
A personal example will illustrate why the present system needs revamping. In 2017, we at izanami restaurant purchased a solar array designed to supply 90 percent of our need for electricity. Due to endless red tape, it was not until late 2019 that we received approval from PNM to install the solar panels. We made a large investment that didn’t bear fruit for over two years.
Then in April and May of this year when we produced more electricity than we used, PNM still charged us $900 per month! We are not alone — almost everyone wanting to add wind or solar runs into the same delays and inequities.
There are three or four modifications that could be done to the present regulations that would allow New Mexico to achieve its goal of weaning itself from fossil fuels. As long as we have a progressive administration to appoint PRC commissioners, New Mexico would be propelled into a renewable future. Please vote for Constitutional Amendment 1.
Duke Klauck founded Ten Thousand Waves in 1981 to provide a respite from everyday life in a setting respectful of our environment and celebrating its beauty.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.