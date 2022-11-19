Take in The Food Depot’s astounding response to the 30 percent increase in hunger since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
In fiscal year 2021-22, The Food Depot distributed 9,231,796 (yes, that’s over 9 million) pounds of food, translating to 7,693,163 meals in the service area, addressing needs created by the pandemic, fires and floods. Demand has increased due to COVID-19 fear issues — returning to work, affordable day care and affordable housing. These meals contain an outstanding nutritional content of 43 percent fruits and vegetables and 20 percent protein.
More than 800,000 pounds of food, water and supplies were distributed to fire-affected areas. The Food Depot serves nine counties in Northern New Mexico. Deep caring and community action made these results possible. Working toward long-term solutions to hunger, the study “Report to the Mayor: Ensuring Every Child in Santa Fe Has Access to Sufficient and Nutritious Food” (released in June of 2022) describes socio-economic factors contributing to hunger and proposed solutions. The report can be found at thefooddepot.org.
There are several ways to assist — becoming a one-time or monthly donor, sponsoring food drives, donating fruits and veggies, participating in the Souper Bowl, or participating in the Business and Corporate Partners program. For more ways to participate and become a supporting member, see The Food Depot’s website. Gardeners are welcome to drop off their donations at the Santa Fe warehouse, 1222 A Siler Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Matching grants secured by The Food Depot multiply any donations at this time. The current target of $225,000 will provide the equivalent of 900,000 meals. The Food Depot is able to stretch every donated dollar to provide four meals. See thefooddepot.org/neighborhood-donation for details. The sharing of food is our greatest gift. Creating community and pulling through together is the time-honored tradition of New Mexico.
Susan Guyette, Ph.D., is of Métis heritage (Micmac Indian/Acadian French). She is a planner specializing in cultural tourism, cultural centers, museums and Native foods, as well as an integrative nutrition health coach.