As early voting for the 2022 midterm election is now in full swing, I have to wonder how political rhetoric equates to the real-life decision-making that takes place in the booth. According to a recent survey, Americans are continuing to become more polarized along political party lines, with 80 percent of Democrats and Republicans claiming the opposition poses a threat to “America as we know it,” inundating voters with daily campaign messages that warn “our values” are in danger and that “we deserve better.” That last bit we can all agree on.

With each election year, the electorate is continually forced to vote against a candidate for office rather than in support of an individual and their policies. Modern politics has devolved into the practice of communicating why a candidate is a danger to the community through hyperbole and a discussion of perceived or fictitious values, messaging at its core designed to create divisiveness and absent of inclusion.

While drama unfolds on the campaign trail, everyday New Mexicans suffer. Economically dying rural communities lack jobs and access to quality health and mental care. There’s the struggling education system, whose failings have particularly impacted students in underserved areas and Indigenous communities, and an unfettered wave of crime and drug use from the Four Corners to the Bootheel — all promoting a sense of uneasiness around the state, creating an environment in which fearmongering and polarization thrive.

Mario Sanchez is a resident of Silver City.

