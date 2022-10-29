As early voting for the 2022 midterm election is now in full swing, I have to wonder how political rhetoric equates to the real-life decision-making that takes place in the booth. According to a recent survey, Americans are continuing to become more polarized along political party lines, with 80 percent of Democrats and Republicans claiming the opposition poses a threat to “America as we know it,” inundating voters with daily campaign messages that warn “our values” are in danger and that “we deserve better.” That last bit we can all agree on.
With each election year, the electorate is continually forced to vote against a candidate for office rather than in support of an individual and their policies. Modern politics has devolved into the practice of communicating why a candidate is a danger to the community through hyperbole and a discussion of perceived or fictitious values, messaging at its core designed to create divisiveness and absent of inclusion.
While drama unfolds on the campaign trail, everyday New Mexicans suffer. Economically dying rural communities lack jobs and access to quality health and mental care. There’s the struggling education system, whose failings have particularly impacted students in underserved areas and Indigenous communities, and an unfettered wave of crime and drug use from the Four Corners to the Bootheel — all promoting a sense of uneasiness around the state, creating an environment in which fearmongering and polarization thrive.
As Main Street, New Mexico, struggles to find ways to innovate and navigate these challenges, candidates, PACs and other dark money organizations spend millions of dollars on direct mail and television ads propagating extremism. They run to defeat rather than aim to govern — a nuanced difference that has very real consequences on the future of our state.
Where policy plans and visions for the future were once the norms, voters are now subjected to memes and trite analysis in 280 characters about how the opposition is placing our community in danger, all the while leaving the everyday voter feeling disenfranchised and casting ballots based on fear and half-truths.
In New Mexico, as is increasingly reflective around the nation, candidates are either tax-and-spend Democrats or Republicans in the pocket of corporate interests, leaving little room for real conversations, replaced with talking heads speaking with increasing volume over one another. The real threat to freedom and the republic in which our system is built is an environment that breeds extremism on the far left and right while creating a legacy of apathy and hopelessness in the center, leaving communities around New Mexico left in the dark.
Sen. Robert Kennedy once articulated a love for the United States based on what we have the potential to be, but New Mexico cannot continue to exist in the realm of potential when there’s so much at risk.
Progress, growth and innovation cannot thrive in a system of extremism, a problem for which neither political party has the solution right now.