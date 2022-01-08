Looking back on my life, there were two moments that stand out. First, when I was a sophomore in high school, the varsity baseball team had the afternoon off and because of a scheduling error, the varsity team from another town unexpectedly showed up. The coach quickly scrambled together the JVs.
The only problem was — finding a catcher. I nervously stepped forward, put on the chest protector and shin pads and crouched behind the plate. The second batter hit a foul ball toward the backstop. I threw off my mask, somehow caught the ball and then gunned down the guy trying to steal second base — double play. My team was jubilant and needless to say, no base runner dared steal second base again.
The second moment occurred in Tacoma, Wash. It was in the food court at a local mall. A few tables across from me sat an elderly lady and her husband who was quietly sitting in a wheelchair wearing a Veteran of the Korean War cap. I got up, put my hand on his shoulder and thanked him for his patriotism. I noticed his wife getting very emotional. She told me I was the first young man to ever thank him for his service to our country. He remained stoic, but she started to cry. Years later, during a speech to a veterans group in Santa Fe, I recounted this story and got so emotional I had to cut short my talk.
The point here is: All members of Congress who criticize America and Americans should be obligated to visit the allied cemeteries in France and South Korea and sit alone on a granite bench and stare at the countless grave markers. Hollywood celebrities, wealthy CEOs and unelected bureaucrats should also be encouraged to go; to be reminded that the deaths of our soldiers is one of the major reasons critics of this great country enjoy the freedom to be critics of this country.
The expenses involved will be paid by the private sector — not taxpayers. This event, meant to reinvigorate the spirit of patriotism, will in all likelihood not happen. But I can’t think of a more critical moment in my lifetime when Americans need to reflect on who we are as a free people and where we’re going as a free nation.
