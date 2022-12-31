According to the U.S. Gun Violence Archive, 38 Americans have lost their lives to mass shootings since Nov. 13. Another 110 were injured. Most mass shootings go unreported on the national level, but the two most high-profile tragedies occurred in Colorado Springs and Chesapeake, Va.

Law enforcement and the press attributed both of these incidents to mental illness and uncontrolled anger. We must have more effort on the part of our national media outlets and politicians to help increase awareness among our citizens. Collectively, we must reduce the horrific statistics on gun violence by forcing change.

First, our public needs to be educated on red flag laws and how they can save the lives of thousands of innocent Americans each year. Two-thirds of mass shootings are committed by individuals with mental health problems. Red flag laws were passed to prohibit the sale of firearms to persons with a history of mental illness, escalating threats, substance abuse and domestic violence. But what about the 20 states that have failed to pass such laws?

Dudley Hafner is the retired CEO of the American Heart Association. He lives in Santa Fe.

