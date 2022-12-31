According to the U.S. Gun Violence Archive, 38 Americans have lost their lives to mass shootings since Nov. 13. Another 110 were injured. Most mass shootings go unreported on the national level, but the two most high-profile tragedies occurred in Colorado Springs and Chesapeake, Va.
Law enforcement and the press attributed both of these incidents to mental illness and uncontrolled anger. We must have more effort on the part of our national media outlets and politicians to help increase awareness among our citizens. Collectively, we must reduce the horrific statistics on gun violence by forcing change.
First, our public needs to be educated on red flag laws and how they can save the lives of thousands of innocent Americans each year. Two-thirds of mass shootings are committed by individuals with mental health problems. Red flag laws were passed to prohibit the sale of firearms to persons with a history of mental illness, escalating threats, substance abuse and domestic violence. But what about the 20 states that have failed to pass such laws?
State borders are fluid, and potentially dangerous individuals can exploit this failure in all 50 states. We must voice the public’s need for federal legislation that addresses this negligence toward the nation’s public safety.
Background checks prior to gun sales by licensed gun dealers are required by federal law. Only 30 states participate in automatic federal background checks (NICS/FBI) on gun sales. Why not the other 20 states? Again, just one person with dangerous intent can avoid a background check before taking guns across state lines. The sound of our unified voices will help close this loophole that contributes to the loss of life.
Annually, 1.2 million guns are listed on the internet by unlicensed gun dealers — all of which are sold without requiring background checks on the purchasers. About 80 percent of firearms acquired for criminal purposes are obtained through transfers of unlicensed gun sales. Ninety percent of Americans want NICS/FBI background checks on all gun sales, as do over 87 percent of National Rifle Association members. Game hunters and sport shooters are among the biggest supporters of NICS/FBI background checks.
Action to stop online sales requires the help of all of us. Voters must contact members of Congress, demanding the passage of legislation that curtails online sales of guns, which have the potential of endangering all of us.
The “question why”: Why are 20 states not following the wishes of Americans? Is it because we have lost faith in our ability to force citizen change?
The gun industry could be of tremendous help. Why is it not out front, advocating for red flag laws and NICS/FBI background checks in all states? Gun industry lobbyists would have a positive impact on Congress in passing laws that result in a safer America. Gun manufacturers, the NRA and Congress are aware of the problem of guns in the hands of the mentally ill and the criminal element. Why would this industry not wish to maximize safety? Furthermore, why do a significant number of local sheriff’s departments refuse to enforce gun laws? Why not ask them?
Finally, the future of gun safety would be greatly enhanced by further development and manufacturing of smart guns. You might ask why the NRA is opposed to the development of smart guns. The public would benefit by understanding the life-saving potential of guns, which can only be fired by their legal purchaser. If smart guns became part of the gun industry’s marketing, we might reduce those horrific numbers of deaths and injuries.
We must write to Congress with these questions in mind if we want America to be a safer place.
Dudley Hafner is the retired CEO of the American Heart Association. He lives in Santa Fe.