Last week, a Pittsburgh jury sentenced the shooter in the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre to death. I recall the international outcry when it happened in 2018, and a reaction I’d heard: “What’s the big deal? There are plenty of mass shootings.” It was not the first time I’ve heard this.

We need to be reminded what hate crimes are, and affected communities in this country need to stand together. As the planet heats up, tempers are rising. And with them, prejudice and intolerance are increasing. Hatred of the other manifests. Social tensions are being exacerbated, sometimes deliberately, and racism is now a popular ploy for votes.

In 2010, a developmentally disabled 22-year-old Navajo man was assaulted in Farmington and branded with a swastika. The victim finally escaped to a convenience store, where police were summoned. The Farmington police, who’d been trained to recognize hate crimes by the Anti-Defamation League, contacted the FBI. It was the first federally prosecuted case under Obama’s new Shepard/Byrd hate crime law; the principal offender was sentenced to 8½ years in federal prison.

Diane Joy Schmidt is a writer and photojournalist and has lived in New Mexico for over 25 years.

Recommended for you