Last week, a Pittsburgh jury sentenced the shooter in the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre to death. I recall the international outcry when it happened in 2018, and a reaction I’d heard: “What’s the big deal? There are plenty of mass shootings.” It was not the first time I’ve heard this.
We need to be reminded what hate crimes are, and affected communities in this country need to stand together. As the planet heats up, tempers are rising. And with them, prejudice and intolerance are increasing. Hatred of the other manifests. Social tensions are being exacerbated, sometimes deliberately, and racism is now a popular ploy for votes.
In 2010, a developmentally disabled 22-year-old Navajo man was assaulted in Farmington and branded with a swastika. The victim finally escaped to a convenience store, where police were summoned. The Farmington police, who’d been trained to recognize hate crimes by the Anti-Defamation League, contacted the FBI. It was the first federally prosecuted case under Obama’s new Shepard/Byrd hate crime law; the principal offender was sentenced to 8½ years in federal prison.
I reported on the trial for the Navajo Times. It was also tried at the state level, and when I interviewed a district court official in Aztec, he said, “What’s the big deal? Navajo people are always beating each other up and worse.” It was fortunate that the Farmington Police had the awareness to report this to the FBI as a hate crime.
In 2018, an avowed white supremacist entered the Tree of Life Synagogue during prayer services and shot and killed 11 Jewish congregants. It is the worst antisemitic act of violence against Jews in the United States.
In July, the jury determined that the shooter was guilty on all counts, including hate crimes, and was capable of forming intent to commit the crime, making him eligible for the death penalty. The jury heard testimony from survivors and family members, and also from relatives of the shooter and a psychiatrist for the defense. Jurors chose the death sentence.
When the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting received international attention, I wrote for the New Mexico Jewish Link about how religious leaders here came together in condemnation of this act. A friend in Europe then wrote me, “What’s the big deal?”
A hate crime is motivated by bias against race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or disability, and is felt widely by the group that the victim may be perceived to be a member of.
Native Americans, African Americans, and other people of color have been targeted by hate crimes. Hatred of Jews is a hate crime called antisemitism.
An anti-vaxxer running for president, whose father was a notable Kennedy, just made the racist and antisemitic claim that COVID-19 was genetically engineered to target Caucasians and Blacks, but not to affect Asians and Jews. That is untrue. Between 1 million and 1.5 million Chinese citizens died in the COVID wave. Israel was seventh in death rates internationally. Speaking personally as a Jew, I and other relatives got COVID.
False accusations are particularly egregious to Jews, who for centuries have been massacred over inane accusations scapegoating them. In the 14th century, they were accused of spreading the Black Plague, because they were not dying as much as their Christian neighbors. Jews put fresh straw in their bedding every Friday to honor the Sabbath, inadvertently removing flea-carrying rats, the source of the plague.
Americans must find common cause against the rise of hatred in all its forms.
Diane Joy Schmidt is a writer and photojournalist and has lived in New Mexico for over 25 years.