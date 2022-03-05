I got to thinking after reading Phill Casaus’ column about the old days of ducking under our desks to escape nuclear disaster ("Welcome to Ukraine: From 'The Day After' to Groundhog Day," Feb. 27).
The column, along with the Supreme Court willing to hear the case about stripping the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to enact carbon restrictive measures and other pro-environment issues in this week’s news, reminded me that I, too, had to duck under my desk, but for me, it was during the Korean conflict. We kids were encouraged to bring toys to school to send to the Korean children. It also made me think of an earlier crisis in our country.
In the 1970s, when the U.S. supported Israel in the Arab-Israeli War, OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries: Arab nations) imposed an embargo against the U.S. by stopping the sale of oil to us. Gas prices quadrupled, which caused us to increase production and be conscious of energy efficiency.
President Richard Nixon signed a law on Jan. 2, 1974, making the speed limit 55 mph to make driving more fuel-efficient, as well as safer. This bill also caused the rationing of fuel. I worked in San Diego at the time, and when I clocked into work at 0645, all the gas stations were closed, and by the time I got off work at 15:15, the stations had run out of gas. It was a difficult situation for several months.
Most people switched to small, foreign-built cars. Plastic equipment at the hospital was compromised because it was a petroleum product. We had to reuse items we normally tossed away for sanitary reasons.
President Jimmy Carter was responsible for encouraging the U.S. to stockpile more oil reserves and urged less dependence on foreign oil. These were wise moves, but he never got credit for the bills that he got passed in Congress. In 1995, Congress abolished the speed-limit law, resulting in Americans buying gas-guzzling SUVs and driving at high speeds.
Why I’m writing this is that Americans have short memories. Now Russia is causing disruptions, and the oil prices are fluctuating and rising. Here we are, almost 50 years later after OPEC, still dependent on oil.
When President Carter was in the White House, he installed solar panels on the roof. They were removed when President Ronald Reagan was elected. Our own governor is advocating hydrogen fuel production. Advocates for keeping oil production far away from the Chaco Canyon area to keep it safe have encountered pro-oil production activists. Yes, electric cars are promoted as a solution, but where does that electricity come from? Huge, fuel-wasteful cars and trucks are the norm now. Mass transit has never been entertained seriously in this country. Europe has a clean, efficient and extensive train system.
No one seems to be listening to the dire warnings that our Earth is in peril. We are in a 1,200-year drought, yet Santa Fe talks about more affordable housing. Where is the water for more people going to come from? Maybe rental and house prices should be decreased instead. Plastics are still invasive in our society, and many of them are made from cheap foreign imports of toys and miscellaneous things we really don’t need. Oil companies build more plastic production plants.
It’s like we’ve all become uncaring, self-centered, greedy and blind to what we are doing to our future. I have no idea how to put the brakes on our extravagant use of fossil fuels, but I hope someone does.
