Before there was a President Donald Trump, America had been living with an ever-diminishing erosion of accountability in high places. Take the war in Iraq, for example, called by former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, “the worst foreign policy mistake in U.S. history.” No one was ever held accountable for this disaster.
A similar lack of accountability can be discerned in examining the resolution of such big newsmakers as the banking crisis of 2007-8, or the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill off Alaska. Or even under former President Donald Trump, the Mueller report in which so many Americans had placed their hopes for accountability, until then-Attorney General William Barr swept those hopes aside.
If America needed more indicators accountability was on the wane, Trump’s feud with Walter Shaub, director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, occurred in the summer of 2017. Named to that office by George W. Bush, Shaub was appointed its head by Obama.
He clashed several times with Trump on ethical matters, coming to a head over the President’s failure to follow the example of his predecessors in placing his business holdings in a blind trust, turning them over instead to his two sons.
In his resignation letter, Shaub wrote, he and his staff were “committed to protecting the principle that “public service is a public trust.”
Ethics and accountability have never been major obstacles for Trump throughout his career. Indeed, much of what he did in his presidency was not performed in the shadows, but in the light of day.
We should not be surprised. He alerted us to his thinking early on with his notorious statement, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and not lose any voters.”
Trump’s words encouraged his MAGA supporters to fall in line with the longstanding radical right wing of the Republican Party, all the while claiming their patriotism and obedience to the commander-in-chief. This culminated in the Jan. 6 insurrection and the attack on the U.S. Capitol. To date, the Justice Department has dutifully pursued some of the minor actors in the insurrection, but the principals, including former Trump, have yet to be held to account.
While the “trickle-down” theory of economics has been widely debunked, it is suggested the sense of there being no accountability for one’s actions has permeated society today to an alarming degree. At its most overt and horrifying, gun violence, racism and antisemitism appear as unchecked as they have for many decades. They provide the fodder for the daily headlines and have led many to abandon watching the news as too depressing.
But look beyond the headlines. The visible decline in accountability has prompted unfortunate consequences in numerous aspects of American life. Under the banner of “the end justifies the means,” we have witnessed well-educated and well-heeled celebrities bribing colleges and universities to gain admission for their children. While research on the internet has curbed some false claims by job applicants, the internet has also facilitated an alarming spike in cheating in many areas.
A recent study demonstrated that over half of gamers have cheated while playing. With the pandemic causing the shuttering of many brick-and-mortar bridge clubs, online servers have wrestled with widespread incidents of bridge players cheating while playing online.
An investigation recently found that a 19-year-old grand master chess champion had cheated in more than 100 times played online.
Meanwhile, the struggle to curtail the use of performance-enhancing drugs in sports rages on, as it has for so many years.
Academe is certainly not exempt from a spike in cheating. Studies show cheating has risen dramatically among high school students in the last 50 years. In most cases, cheaters did not get caught. If caught, they seldom are punished severely, if at all. Many years ago, males admitted to cheating in schools to a much larger degree than females. Recent studies, however, show no difference between men and women.
It is vital that everyone become aware of the waning of accountability in America, as exacerbated by Trump. Congresswoman Liz Cheney summarized it neatly in her closing remarks at the Jan. 6 hearing: “If inexcusable conduct is excused without accountability, it all becomes normal and will recur.”
Paul Lazarus has served as a practicing attorney, a film producer and executive, the film commissioner for New Mexico, and as chair of the Motion Picture Department at the University of Miami.