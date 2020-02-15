Casual reference to the president of the United States as commander in chief is common but dangerous. Here is why. The framers of the Constitution, wary of tyranny, created a government of three counterbalancing branches. They worried about making the president commander in chief of the armed forces, but seeing no alternative, they carefully avoided the notion of presidential command in any other way. They reserved to Congress the powers to make laws, declare war, levy taxes and determine how money would be spent. The president was to faithfully execute laws made by Congress.
The Civil War was so enormous and so often required immediate decisions that some of Abraham Lincoln’s actions inspired a notion that presidents also have ill-defined but implied “war powers.” Continued technological change, requiring ever more rapid decisions, has caused those implied powers to grow and to become even less well defined. Several wars ago, presidents stopped bothering to ask Congress to declare war. Now presidents use military force to blow up places and people halfway around the world, and these actions are taken within seconds of solitary and even secret presidential decisions.
A need for action during natural and economic disasters has led Congress to cede other powers to the presidency in situations extreme enough to justify presidential declaration of a national emergency. Except for the slow processes of courts, there is little to protect us from abuse of this authority. We have to rely on the decency, honor, good faith and informed judgment of presidents. When a president has none of those, we are at risk.
We are at risk now — extreme risk. When the current president could not get Congress to provide money for a border wall to keep out weak and frightened refugees, he used the traditional tool of dictators everywhere and declared a “national emergency.”
Although the only genuine emergency was his need to fulfill a campaign promise that he could not keep through legitimate means, he seized from Congress the “power of the purse” and spent money contrary to law. Now he threatens prohibitive tariffs on German automobiles, using a power to protect national security as justification for taking another power from Congress.
He is also using a power derived from post-9/11 nervousness to waive environmental laws to build a wall through a de facto international park: Organ Pipe National Monument in Arizona and Pinacate Biosphere Reserve in Sonora, and is fencing rare Sonoran pronghorn away from their water holes and migratory paths.
He has violated the Budget Control and Impoundment Act of 1974. He has defied the subpoena power of Congress, claiming executive privilege in the press but not daring, or perhaps just not bothering, to do so officially. He has blathered that Article II of the Constitution authorizes him to do anything he wants. His attorney has claimed that the president’s mere opinion of law determines law. He has ordered American companies to remove their business activities from China. And he has been given free rein to do worse by every Senate Republican save Mitt Romney.
It is clear where things are heading. Do you like hearing breathless television commentators use the exciting term “commander in chief” rather than the more mundane “president” as though it applies not just to the armed forces but to the United States; as though it applies to you and me?
Casual use of the term invites acceptance of the concept, and acceptance of the concept tempts a president lacking ethical self-restraint to make the concept a reality. Unless we the people prevent the reality of a commander in chief of the United States, there could soon be one.
