During my first years as state secretary of education, we worked to pass the Pre-Kindergarten Act of 2005. It was hard work, and it was necessary. We started out that work with a five-year plan to get universal pre-kindergarten funded and available to all children in New Mexico.
Like anything that gets accomplished in a legislative session, we came to a compromise — it would be a seven-year plan. This was a real win for our kids and a win for our state.
Then the Great Recession of 2008 happened.
All these years later, and where are we? In that time, we missed our opportunity to get pre-K for all New Mexico children, and as a result, we have lost an entire generation of kids who would have benefited from those programs. Recent test results show only a third of New Mexico students are proficient in English and math, and that higher-risk students — those with disabilities, Indigenous students, English language learners and lower income students — have even lower rates of achievement than their peers.
Despite teachers, principals and administrators working hard every day, we are failing our kids, especially those most in need of help and support. At the same time, New Mexico Voices for Children released the Kids Count data, which showed New Mexico is last in child well-being. Again.
Constitutional Amendment No. 1, on the ballot in November, would take a tiny percentage of our enormous permanent school fund and invest it in developing our most precious resource into programs we know are a game changer for actually improved outcomes: early intervention, home visits, quality care and universal pre-kindergarten. New Mexico is a high-poverty state, and this is a poverty mitigation strategy, not a mere raid, that will produce those improvements
Readers might also remember the budget passed in the last minutes of the 2013 legislative session. It was pushed through, avoiding a special session, by including corporate tax cuts. I don’t recall the incendiary language of “raids” being deployed back then. Why is it that we’re so quick to frame fiscal decisions in this alarmist way when it’s about helping kids, but we aren’t so willing to do so when it’s about corporations? It’s because kids are always a last thought, a last investment, no matter what decision-makers say in their stump speeches or on their websites.
Let’s be honest: We remain last on all the lists by choice. Budgets are values documents, and year after year since the Pre-Kindergarten Act passed, we’ve seen what those values actually are, to our own educational and economical detriment. We keep hearing that kids come first, are of the utmost importance — yet their education and well-being go underfunded and we expect different results?
We can choose differently, and decide that we won’t miss this opportunity again, that we refuse to fail another generation of kids.
Veronica C. García is a former New Mexico secretary of education and Santa Fe Public Schools superintendent.