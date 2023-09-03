The United States Department of Veterans Affairs recently adopted a new rule that could dramatically impact New Mexico’s approximately 150,000 veterans, many of whom reside in rural areas, from receiving emergency ambulatory services.

The VA recently has made moves to change reimbursement rates for emergency ambulatory services which have sent shockwaves throughout our state, particularly impacting rural residents. The proposed cuts in reimbursement rates for emergency ambulatory services could be significant, leaving veterans receiving critical emergency services in rural New Mexico in vulnerable situations.

Currently, our veterans still have access to emergency ambulatory services, but that could change if a new VA rule is implanted as scheduled early next year. This change could result in exorbitant out-of-pocket expenses, placing veterans in financial peril. As a community, we owe them better than that, and it is our duty to ensure they receive the necessary healthcare services they need.

