U.S. Sen. Tim Scott gave a response to President Joe Biden’s address to Congress and the nation. Some didn’t like what the senator said, so they nicknamed him “Uncle Tim,” which Twitter allowed to trend for 12 hours after the South Carolina Republican’s response.
This term was meant to be an insult similar to using the words “Jim Crow” to describe laws; “Uncle Tim” is a play on the slur “Uncle Tom.” To me, the term “Uncle Tim” represents the good of the United States of America.
When America comes together, tremendous things happen. Since our beginning, our Constitution stated that everyone has inalienable rights that are guaranteed and, we the people, have entrusted to the government via our vote the responsibility to protect our rights.
Scott talked about the freedoms and opportunities available to all. His family history is a prime example of what is possible in America.
I agree with Scott that the United States is not a racist country. Like many countries, we have the thorn of slavery, internment camps and prejudice shown to every group of migrants entering our country throughout our history. In spite of this, we have a society in which we have been creative and intuitive and built a foundation for a life that is the envy of many. Thousands want to come for that reason.
Scott said this is the only country “where my grandfather in his 94 years, saw his family go from cotton to Congress in one lifetime.” This is possible for all of us.
My father, a Mexican immigrant, came to the United States with the dream of making a better life and providing a good education for his daughters. I grew up knowing he loved this country with all his heart and soul. He did not want to be like an American but wanted to be an American. He fulfilled his dream of owning his own business and providing his daughters with a college education by working hard.
Throughout my life, I have seen the American dream play out over and over, from my husband, relatives, friends and celebrities to the man on the street. They represented different ethnicities. They all worked hard, were creative and became successful without having the government tell them what to do or seeing themselves as victims.
I agree this is not a racist county. However, there are some people who are racist, and they come in all shapes and forms. It doesn’t depend on their color, their ethnicity or their religion. Right now, some people shout racism if they do not get their way and condemn our country because slavery is part of our history. Slavery has existed throughout all times and in every country of the world, and it is still going on. It doesn’t matter if one is kept in a cage, held in a concentration camp or dependent on the government to live.
Some of the people in Washington, D.C., think they know better how you should live your life. The citizens of the U.S. are smart and can judge for themselves. Americans admit the slavery practiced in the past was wrong, but we must move on and treat all individuals with dignity and respect. Going forward, we must judge people by their character as Martin Luther King Jr. said. Professor Shelby Steele, in his book White Guilt: How Blacks and Whites Together Destroyed the Promise of the Civil Era, mentions that to be really free, one must be responsible for his or her life. Americans, let not this hate and tribalism eat at our hearts. We are better than this.
