Homewise has set up a new website titled Los Prados. It is, pretty much, an ad campaign to justify their development on the South Meadows open space. Kudos to them but for the fact that it is littered with self-aggrandizement, misinformation, spin and outright lies. I feel compelled, respectfully, to address just a few of them here.
"A good park is a loved park," as if their sanitized version of what constitutes a good park, with grass lawns, play structures, basketball courts and art sculptures, is the best and only alternative. This is where we strongly come to terms. We do not envision this as a park space but, an open space, a slice of New Mexico's natural environment, not a playground but, a natural observatory. I fell in love with this field the moment it became available to us. I adopted it as if it were my own. I cleaned it, I nourished it and I maintain it still to this day.
When my canine companion passed away, I had her cremated so I could spread her ashes where she had spent so much her life. We have a bird enthusiast who replenishes blocks of bird seed for them to feed on. I like to toss around carrots, cabbages and peanuts for the rabbits and prairie dogs to carry back to their boroughs. This is what love for a park is.
However way you try to spin it, there is public access at the northwest corner of the field. We had nothing to do with the fact that the county erected the fence without providing a gate at the northeast corner as well. It is also shameful to accuse us of posting "Smile, you're on camera" signs to discourage free access to the public. Shameful indeed. There is only one sign and that particular sign in that particular place is located a half mile along our dead-end road in the center of our neighborhood where no one has any business being but for the residents, their guests and service vehicles. It was meant to ward off Santa Fe's "unfortunates" who began using that remote section of the field to set up a campsite or sleepover there.
You can't conduct a stakeout over a period of a mere two days and believe that you've a handle on its usage. I have walked that field nearly every day for 20 years. I am the one who could tell you of the many who have ventured there, never to return, of the difficulties the trail system poses to some and how it can be remedied.
Your 120 resident surveys seem impressive but, I wonder how you phrased the introduction of the topic. Any student of psychology knows how to frame a question in a way to obtain the desired results and, honestly, I can't trust you. It does not compare to the 414 signatures we garnered during our petition drive that simply asked whether the "South Meadows Open Space should be sold for development" or of the more than 200 neighborhood residents who answered their doors to us, only three declined to sign.
That Homewise would seek to alter the lives and the future of the Southside community, over a false narrative, is simply beyond my sensibilities.
