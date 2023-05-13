On May 1, the Santa Fe County Commission met to consider whether to allow Agua Fría village absorb large parcels of vacant land that would otherwise be annexed by the city. Much of the land in question is slated for workforce housing development. Housing advocates attended the meeting and testified against extending Agua Fría village’s low-density zoning into areas that could otherwise support workforce housing, noting that it is impossible to construct affordable housing on 2.5-acre lots that lack access to city water and sewer.
Proponents of expanding Agua Fría village expressed frustration that housing issues were so prominent in the hearing and tried to separate the question of the boundary expansion from the question of where to put the additional houses Santa Fe so desperately needs.
Such a distinction may have been reasonable 40 years ago, but today Santa Fe’s extremely tight housing market, the dwindling supply of developable land close to jobs and schools, and the need to combat climate change by thwarting urban sprawl means that all land-use decisions are affordable-housing decisions. When resources are scarce, any decision to use resources in one way is implicitly a decision not to use them for something else. In this case, the decision to downzone hundreds of acres of developable land in the heart of Santa Fe is a decision not to build affordable homes there.
Housing ordinances adopted here have served as models for other communities nationwide. Despite these policies and good intentions, the affordability crisis is deepening. Home prices remain stubbornly elevated despite a huge spike in mortgage interest rates; rents continue to climb. Our school district is fighting to keep schools open because working families are leaving the city in search of housing they can afford. In short, Santa Fe is bumping up against the reality of no housing supply for those with moderate incomes.
Proponents of enlarging Agua Fría village to encompass a large area of vacant, developable land insist they are not attempting to thwart higher-density development in north Santa Fe. Many even express support for the concept of affordable housing. However, good intentions are not enough to prevent bad outcomes.
If they were, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. Santa Fe has demonstrated its commitment to housing affordability in a variety of ways, including the huge Tierra Contenta development, inclusionary zoning (the Santa Fe Homes Program), the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, regulations to facilitate the construction of casitas to bolster the housing supply, donating land for projects like affordable live/work spaces at Siler Yard, and providing city residents with financial assistance for downpayments, emergency housing, and affordable housing repair and rehabilitation.
Santa Fe also embraced the imperative to achieve greater climate resilience. Thwarting sprawl is key to reducing our carbon footprint. Here again, Santa Fe’s good policy and better intentions collide with the reality that growth without sprawl means making the best and most efficient use of land in the center of town. We can’t battle climate change while continuing to kick the affordable housing can ever farther down N.M. 14.
Instead, we need higher-density workforce housing on vacant land within current community boundaries near work and school. Because such land is in incredibly short supply, the hundreds of acres of undeveloped, privately owned land in Area 1B are critical for the housing supply and must be used for transit-oriented development of homes and community amenities like parks and trails.
Jarratt Applewhite and Ernie Romero co-chaired the Mayor’s Taskforce On Affordable Housing, which was empaneled almost exactly 40 years ago.