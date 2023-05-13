On May 1, the Santa Fe County Commission met to consider whether to allow Agua Fría village absorb large parcels of vacant land that would otherwise be annexed by the city. Much of the land in question is slated for workforce housing development. Housing advocates attended the meeting and testified against extending Agua Fría village’s low-density zoning into areas that could otherwise support workforce housing, noting that it is impossible to construct affordable housing on 2.5-acre lots that lack access to city water and sewer.

Proponents of expanding Agua Fría village expressed frustration that housing issues were so prominent in the hearing and tried to separate the question of the boundary expansion from the question of where to put the additional houses Santa Fe so desperately needs.

Such a distinction may have been reasonable 40 years ago, but today Santa Fe’s extremely tight housing market, the dwindling supply of developable land close to jobs and schools, and the need to combat climate change by thwarting urban sprawl means that all land-use decisions are affordable-housing decisions. When resources are scarce, any decision to use resources in one way is implicitly a decision not to use them for something else. In this case, the decision to downzone hundreds of acres of developable land in the heart of Santa Fe is a decision not to build affordable homes there.

Jarratt Applewhite and Ernie Romero co-chaired the Mayor’s Taskforce On Affordable Housing, which was empaneled almost exactly 40 years ago.

