Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has proposed a plan to provide free and healthy school meals — including breakfast and lunch — to all students across the state, no matter their background or income level. As someone who works in an elementary school, I have firsthand experience seeing how a nutritious meal affects a student. And this initiative has the potential to bring more healthy, local, scratch-cooked and culturally relevant foods to New Mexico’s kids.

School nutrition staff work hard to get food into kids’ bellies every day. In fact, I work at a school that falls under the Community Eligibility Provision based on the household income of families, allowing schools like mine to provide free meals to their students, helping the families who need it most. This is a crucial and necessary program for our state, where nearly a quarter of our children are impacted by poverty.

But many schools and districts lack the resources they need to ensure the food they’re serving is healthy and nourishing. The governor’s proposal for providing free meals to all New Mexican students is set to also include resources that help schools serve meals packed with nourishing ingredients such as fresh, scratch-cooked and locally grown foods. This focus on food quality is the kind of forward thinking that can help boost generations of New Mexicans to come. It also helps ensure schools are serving appealing, delicious foods that connect kids to their cultures and communities.

Luis Ramos is the out-of-school time coordinator at Raices del Saber de Xinachtli Charter Community School in Las Cruces and a FoodCorps alumnus.

Popular in the Community