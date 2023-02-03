Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has proposed a plan to provide free and healthy school meals — including breakfast and lunch — to all students across the state, no matter their background or income level. As someone who works in an elementary school, I have firsthand experience seeing how a nutritious meal affects a student. And this initiative has the potential to bring more healthy, local, scratch-cooked and culturally relevant foods to New Mexico’s kids.
School nutrition staff work hard to get food into kids’ bellies every day. In fact, I work at a school that falls under the Community Eligibility Provision based on the household income of families, allowing schools like mine to provide free meals to their students, helping the families who need it most. This is a crucial and necessary program for our state, where nearly a quarter of our children are impacted by poverty.
But many schools and districts lack the resources they need to ensure the food they’re serving is healthy and nourishing. The governor’s proposal for providing free meals to all New Mexican students is set to also include resources that help schools serve meals packed with nourishing ingredients such as fresh, scratch-cooked and locally grown foods. This focus on food quality is the kind of forward thinking that can help boost generations of New Mexicans to come. It also helps ensure schools are serving appealing, delicious foods that connect kids to their cultures and communities.
When I worked at a school that incorporated Mesoamerican tradition and culture into our lessons and meals during my service with FoodCorps, I saw the power of school food on a daily basis. We were able to teach kids about the sacred treatment of corn, from pollinating and growing to harvesting and grinding — and of course, cooking and eating it. We organized taste tests with different fresh ingredients. The students got to eat and enjoy healthy food, but they also got to experience the joy of learning and connecting with the culture it represents. That’s the power that fresh, nourishing food can bring.
As I’ve continued my work, I see schools and their dedicated staff are doing the best with what they’re given. That’s because we can all agree feeding our children is imperative. Now we’re presented with an opportunity.
Food fuels our children. Better nutrition leads to better health, reducing the cost of medical bills in the long run. It builds cultural inclusivity, like the Mesoamerican traditions around corn, and is linked to better performance at school. And I’ve personally seen when kids are given the option to choose fresh foods like fruits and vegetables, they are more likely to eat it, leading to a reduction in food waste.
School is where kids learn and grow academically, but physically and emotionally as well. So when we work toward our goal of setting kids up for success, this should include their health. Just like we provide academic lessons, desks and textbooks, we should be equipping our students with the tools they need to build healthy habits.
To our Native communities, corn is sacred. It can’t flourish alone and in the wild. It requires care, attention and cultivation. In turn, it nourishes and fuels our bodies. Our children are sacred, too, and they can’t grow up to live healthy, successful lives without the care and healthy, nourishing food they need to thrive. Our leaders are on the right path to helping our schools and helping our children, leading to a better future for New Mexico.
Luis Ramos is the out-of-school time coordinator at Raices del Saber de Xinachtli Charter Community School in Las Cruces and a FoodCorps alumnus.