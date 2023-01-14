This month, New Mexico will have the opportunity to join 26 other states and jurisdictions, including Arkansas, the Dakotas, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia, in affirming that no child should ever be told they have no hope but to die in prison.
As we enter the legislative session, Lutheran Advocacy Ministry New Mexico and the New Mexico Conference of Churches are asking our state lawmakers to accept this invitation to support legislation that will end the practice of sentencing children to die in prison and provide meaningful opportunities for redemption.
Lutheran Advocacy Ministry and the leaders of faith in New Mexico that comprise the Conference of Churches respect the dignity of every human being and strive for justice for all people as image-bearers of God. Children are especially deserving of our compassion and concern, as they simultaneously represent the most vulnerable members of our community and our most valuable resource as we work for a more just future.
When children cause harm, it is important to hold them accountable in age-appropriate, trauma-informed ways that leave room for the profound potential that they have to move beyond their worst moments and experience dramatic positive transformation. A belief in redemption and second chances lies at the heart of our faith traditions, and we must put in place youth-sentencing policies that are in harmony with the fundamental truth that people change, that God changes people.
Our faith teaches us that we are, all of us, more than the worst thing we have ever done, particularly when we were 15, 16 or 17 years old. When a person who has served a lengthy sentence for a crime she or he committed as a child is able to demonstrate rehabilitation, we must give them an opportunity to lean into the future God has in store for them outside prison walls.
When someone suffers harm, particularly when a life is lost, we mourn with those who mourn. And when the person who caused the harm repents and shows they can contribute to and serve their communities in positive ways, we should rejoice as when something that once was lost is found.
It was Jesus who said to be merciful just as our God is also merciful, and his brother, James, who stated that judgment without mercy will be shown to anyone who has not been merciful, for mercy triumphs over judgment.
If we are to be faithful to these most sacred teachings, we must have sentencing policies that leave room for the profound potential people have to move beyond their worst moments and experience dramatic positive transformation. And when this happens, when someone who was lost in violence repents and demonstrates they are a new creation, we should rejoice.
God’s love does not give up on us. It pursues us relentlessly as we grow toward wholeness. Our legal system should likewise give space for people to grow. Granting a second chance to a person who has experienced rehabilitation is a step in this direction.
Our scriptures and even our songs affirm that every child is loved by God. They are precious in God’s sight. Therefore, every child matters. Every child is worthy of our care and concern. As faith leaders, we encourage our leaders in Santa Fe to support legislation that reflects this sacred truth.
Kurt Rager submitted this article on behalf of the Lutheran Advocacy Ministry New Mexico and New Mexico Conference of Churches. He is director of the Lutheran Advocacy Ministry.