This month, New Mexico will have the opportunity to join 26 other states and jurisdictions, including Arkansas, the Dakotas, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia, in affirming that no child should ever be told they have no hope but to die in prison.

As we enter the legislative session, Lutheran Advocacy Ministry New Mexico and the New Mexico Conference of Churches are asking our state lawmakers to accept this invitation to support legislation that will end the practice of sentencing children to die in prison and provide meaningful opportunities for redemption.

Lutheran Advocacy Ministry and the leaders of faith in New Mexico that comprise the Conference of Churches respect the dignity of every human being and strive for justice for all people as image-bearers of God. Children are especially deserving of our compassion and concern, as they simultaneously represent the most vulnerable members of our community and our most valuable resource as we work for a more just future.

Kurt Rager submitted this article on behalf of the Lutheran Advocacy Ministry New Mexico and New Mexico Conference of Churches. He is director of the Lutheran Advocacy Ministry.

