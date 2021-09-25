Culture, history, monuments
It is very important to not only recognize but fully understand the cultures here in Santa Fe. From studying at Vanderbilt University, and being immersed in cultural study and languages, it has made me very appreciative of the beauty of New Mexico as well as cognizant of international relations — important for our unique city. I am versed in the academic history of New Mexico, but also, I have the lived experience of a New Mexican, as a Hispanic woman. I am very proud to be bilingual in Spanish and English. I seek to facilitate the repair of the cultural schisms that have occurred recently. We as New Mexicans need to turn to the ideas of a oneness in humanity and mutual respect. Utilizing our democratic republic process for decisions on monument installations and maintaining safety is key. I promote expression and protest but will maintain the safety of the citizenry. At no time should a Santa Fean fear for the destruction of property or harm to themselves or the community, while in the presence of law enforcement. As we have witnessed with the obelisk, government failed to protect us, and when called upon, they did not act to ensure basic law and order.
Homelessness
Many people who are homeless need assistance as they are facing daily trauma in their person and in their environment. We see veterans holding signs, and the community is seeing an uptick in displaced persons all over the streets. There are encampments, open drug use and the blocking of paths. There also are young people coming from trauma and parents with children who need help. I would like to see pathways for improvement in their quality of life and have a 90-day assistance program when we work with nonprofits. As I walked down the street downtown during Fiesta de Santa Fe, I saw the terror in the faces of a tourist couple when they encountered a displaced person who was blocking their path and trying to engage them. We have heard of a new group to assist our homeless, but we can do more! We can do better, and I support pathways to success — not perpetual assistance with no accountability or health treatment after 90 days. I would like to see a partnership with our Veterans Affairs hospital services, nonprofits, New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute, Workforce Solutions, and to work with our police officers in curbing any illicit drug usage and theft. We need to meet displaced individuals where they are. They should be respected and given a helping hand but also grow in becoming contributing members in society.
Affordable housing
As an engineering professional, I would utilize my experience to make sure we promote the unique character of Santa Fe’s many cultures and work with public, private, nonprofits and the community to make sure that we are developing Santa Fe to rise to the occasion of furthering an environmentally friendly, safe and beautiful community. My priorities would be a welcoming Santa Fe with a developed plan for safe infrastructure such as traffic-control engineering, cultural celebration and community-centric housing. For example, we need to consider an increase in the quality of life, such as with walking trails, bike routes, playgrounds, soccer fields and parks. I would promote expansion outward from the city versus ignoring current ordinances to build high developments without consideration to the tenants or the surrounding community. The general sentiment in Santa Fe is that the developers have an advantage, and the developers say they cannot even get permits and face a lot of restrictions. We can do better, and my skills in project management can facilitate this by hiring staff in the permit division and further streamlining the processes. We need to work for the taxpayer, and that is what I plan to do, while making sure we are environmentally responsible and culturally respectful.
Spending and budget
The financial audit from the city is overdue again, the second year it has been late. A priority for my mayorship would be to be accountable to deadlines in reporting finances for the city and being transparent to the taxpayer in making sure we utilize monies in a responsible manner with a priority list based upon community request and need. Our current “All Funds expenditures” totaled $347 million for fiscal year 2022. The No. 1 priority in any future budgets would be safety, beautifying our recreational areas and promoting youth activities.
Growth, natural resources, environment, including parks and medians
The parks and medians in Santa Fe need help. However, I do believe in what JFK said, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” What I mean by that is, we should all take part in beautifying our environment. The Keep Santa Fe Beautiful organization is one that is working for these aims, and as mayor, I would introduce to the council a resolution to create a government, private and citizen coalition to help with the weed control. I am not in favor of using any type of herbicides as we understand that flora and fauna can be affected greatly by the chemicals, and weeds can be even harder to get rid of as tolerance to chemicals is developed. We do need to increase the workforce, and I will look to a coalition to assist consisting of constituents to meet these aims, as well as paid city employees. We have to have a priority list of funding, and from there, we will have to engage the community to meet any areas where we are not seeing results with filling vacancies in employment.
Police, public safety
I fully support our police officers and would promote increasing our police force and increasing their pay because we need help with fighting crime. Lately, we have had a bank robbed, a senior citizen shot during a carjacking and daily storefront thefts. In future budgets, I would propose funding for proper training in nonlethal methods and to ensure police officers have proper mental health assistance and adequate hours when faced with the daily trauma of criminal activity.
