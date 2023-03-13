Breweries, bars and restaurants in New Mexico are trying to climb out of a 50-foot hole. The hospitality industry is important to the health of our economy, and business owners are doing their best just to stay afloat. These businesses rely on wholesalers to provide good-quality beer, wine and spirits to their customers.
However, instead of supporting local businesses, lawmakers in Santa Fe want to increase alcohol taxes, which would make life more difficult for every segment of the state’s hospitality industry.
We started off 2020 with necessary but painful COVID-19 lockdowns. Our state had some of the toughest restrictions in the nation on gatherings, and those rules seemed to change rapidly with little warning. Breweries, bars and restaurants basically disappeared overnight. Many of these local establishments had to make some difficult decisions, like furloughing most of their staff and halting their business with wholesalers. Hundreds of our kegs of beer expired. We had to write off palates full of inventory.
However, we were lucky at Premier Distributing Co. and managed to stay in business despite the darkest days of the pandemic.
Lockdowns were just the beginning of our troubles. Supply chain issues made it harder for brewers to find materials to produce, package and transport their products. Thanks to inflation, distributing beer became more expensive than in the past. It all added up to higher costs and lower sales.
Now it seems like New Mexico is moving toward recovery. Tourists and business travelers are starting to come back. Our state is sitting on a $3.5 billion surplus that can provide needed investments in public safety and education.
That’s why it doesn’t make much sense to me that the New Mexico Legislature is looking to raise alcohol taxes for beer, wine and liquor.
The way the tax is set up doesn’t make sense, either.
The tax rate increase may push people toward beverages with a higher alcohol-by-volume percentage, which is probably not what the bill’s authors intended. Beer, the lowest alcohol-by-volume product at around 5%, is facing a 37% tax increase. Hard liquor, which averages 40% alcohol, faces just a 9% increase. There is the potential to drive consumers away from beverages of moderation like beer and toward harder drinks like spirits because of this price increase.
No matter the legislative intent, higher prices mean lower sales. Higher taxes like these will get passed onto local retailers, and at the end of the day, the consumer will pay the price. That means they will trade down to cheaper drinks or skip them altogether. That’s the last thing New Mexico’s bars and restaurants need right now.
Instead of trying to find new tax revenue, New Mexico lawmakers should focus on using what they already have in their hands. They say they want to fund treatment programs, but the current alcohol tax sends half of its receipts to the general fund. That money could go toward treatment programs instead. When combined with a portion of the budget surplus, it seems like more than enough money exists to cover the costs and support New Mexicans who need it.
The New Mexico Legislature needs to get our spending priorities aligned and set us on a course for success in 2023 and beyond. Raising alcohol taxes isn’t the way to do it.
Jimmy Bates is the executive vice president of Premier Distributing Co. in Santa Fe.