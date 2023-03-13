Breweries, bars and restaurants in New Mexico are trying to climb out of a 50-foot hole. The hospitality industry is important to the health of our economy, and business owners are doing their best just to stay afloat. These businesses rely on wholesalers to provide good-quality beer, wine and spirits to their customers.

However, instead of supporting local businesses, lawmakers in Santa Fe want to increase alcohol taxes, which would make life more difficult for every segment of the state’s hospitality industry.

We started off 2020 with necessary but painful COVID-19 lockdowns. Our state had some of the toughest restrictions in the nation on gatherings, and those rules seemed to change rapidly with little warning. Breweries, bars and restaurants basically disappeared overnight. Many of these local establishments had to make some difficult decisions, like furloughing most of their staff and halting their business with wholesalers. Hundreds of our kegs of beer expired. We had to write off palates full of inventory.

Jimmy Bates is the executive vice president of Premier Distributing Co. in Santa Fe.