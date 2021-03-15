The New Mexico Senate has voted to pass House Bill 255, a bill titled “Alcohol Delivery,” after sweeping changes were made to it in the House and Senate. The bill will now be considered by the governor.
The bill’s intent, according to a sponsor, was to boost local economies by expanding liquor licenses into rural communities and adding alcohol deliveries under certain circumstances.
Rep. Moe Maestas, D-Albuquerque, one of the sponsors, touted in a social media post the bill’s potential for adding 20 new entertainment venues.
That’s not rural economic development!
In reality, the bill will likely cause financial strain for current license holders. They will lose the large investments they made in their liquor licenses. Those investments contribute to and sustain livelihoods and communities.
Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, another sponsor of the bill, said during the Senate floor session, “People treat their license like it was their personal property.” This, however, is not the fault of license holders forced to purchase a license on the open market if they wanted to sell spirits. New Mexico law limited the number of licenses in the state, thereby causing a “commoditization” of licenses and a system whose rules were followed by license holders. Now license holders are left with loans that, according to the New Mexico Banker’s Association, are at risk of being called when license values — i.e., loan collateral — drop precipitously.
Ivey-Soto also said the bill would be one way for our state to “change its relationship with alcohol.” We don’t understand how expanding alcohol sales meets that end. New Mexico ranks fifth in the nation for the most deaths caused by impaired drivers. Expanding liquor sales and licenses contradicts what Ivey-Soto said is a goal of the bill.
Maestas also wrote on social media that, “Over 200 restaurants have closed since the pandemic. HB 255 will help them come back.” Rep. Maestas, we want to know how. The loss of those restaurants resulted in job losses — thousands of them. There is nothing in this bill that helps a restaurant “come back” and nothing that brings back those jobs.
Legislators were duped because they weren’t allowed time to understand the views of license holders, who were given less than two minutes to provide public comment about this bill. License holders have workable ideas for solving licensing problems, but those ideas were not considered.
New Mexicans have lost jobs and hospitality businesses are scrambling to remain open under limits that have strained their finances. Increased liquor sales will not make up for revenue lost by restaurants, and roads will become more dangerous when New Mexico returns to its previous “relationship with alcohol.” In the meantime, full-license restaurants and bars that have been closed for a year will wake up to the new challenge of searching for money to pay off the loan they took out when they obtained their license.
It’s clear legislators don’t care about the investments made by license holders under rules created by the state. Nor do they care about rural economic development, rural jobs and dangerous roads. They only seem to care about new entertainment venues in metropolitan areas and getting their names in the paper.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.