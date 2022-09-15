Alamogordo is currently one of the centers of the political universe, and my grandfather was one of its founders. How has it suddenly become so important?
Couy Griffin, leader of Cowboys for Trump, was just barred from political office as Otero County commissioner. State District Court Judge Francis Mathew removed Griffin from his elected position “effective immediately” and banned him from seeking further public office, citing the 14th Amendment’s clause barring those who have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution from holding state or federal office if they have engaged “in insurrection or rebellion" based on his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol. According to the Washington Post, the last time this happened was 1869, during Reconstruction.
Two other political stories from Alamogordo have not received as much attention but may be equally important. In early August, Otero County commissioners passed an abortion prohibition and a resolution designating the town of 31,000 as a "sanctuary city for the unborn" despite public opposition. In response, a local group of women organized a large protest, using both street demonstrations and a popular social media site. By early September, the group had submitted more petition signatures than needed for a special election to overturn the decision. This also has the potential to greatly increase voter participation, especially among young women in the midterm election.
Who is running? Yvette Herrell, an incumbent Republican from New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, where Alamogordo is located, is every bit as politically weird as Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but not as well-known. Herrell's recent commercial features her dog, Reba, even though she voted against any funding for the Humane Society. She is being challenged by the brilliant Gabriel Vasquez, a conservationist and former Las Cruces city councilor. If he wins in this swing district, it will be one of the few flips in the House of Representatives.
So, back to my grandfather, William Ashton Hawkins, born in 1860. How is this possible? Well, I am 81, and my father, David Hawkins, was born in 1913 when Ashton, as he was called, was 54. My father was Ashton's seventh and last child.
Ashton was a lobbyist in New Mexico's territorial legislature and a lifelong Republican. He was also general counsel for the El Paso and Southwestern Railroad, and in 1898, when the railroad was being built through Alamogordo, the workers used to hop onto stage coaches and travel to not-so-neighboring towns such as Carrizozo, get drunk at local saloons and get into fights, since there was no place to drink in Alamogordo. So Ashton and the two Eddy brothers, John and Charles, decided they would legally establish the town of Alamogordo, allow a saloon in a new "wet zone" and also establish a "dry zone." As a political scientist, I have always thought this was a clever piece of policymaking.
The busts of Ashton and the Eddy brothers were unveiled in the main square of Alamogordo in 1998, and my late father and I attended the unveiling and Centenary Celebration. Now that my husband and I live in Santa Fe, I can't wait to go back and celebrate the political rebirth of this fascinating small city. I think my grandfather, whom I never knew, would be delighted and intrigued.
Julie Fisher Melton is a retired political scientist and former program officer at the Kettering Foundation. She and her husband moved to Santa Fe in 2016.