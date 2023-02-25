According to the New Mexico Public Education Department, the Vision Rooted in our Strengths states: “Students in New Mexico are engaged in a culturally and linguistically responsive educational system that meets the social, emotional, and academic needs of all students.” The Mission Equity, Excellence and Relevance states: “The New Mexico Public Education Department partners with educators, communities, and families to ensure that all students are healthy, secure in their identity, and holistically prepared for college, career, and life.”
Students and families in Alamogordo deserve the opportunity to receive their public education from highly qualified educators and administrators in environments protected from oppressive and extremist rhetoric, attitudes and behaviors. The sad truth is that our community has become a playground for continued political performance rooted in the opposite of PED’s mission and vision, which contributes to safety and security issues our students face daily. These hateful ideologies and rhetoric of the community leaders and members of our community are inescapable for our youth, many of whom were very recently targeted across their campuses and harassed by extremist adults, with no consequence. School can and should be one of the safest places for our young people to exist.
The motto of Alamogordo Public Schools is: “To serve, support, educate and elevate ALL students. We are ALL IN!”
Yet the district’s direct participation and support of continued political performance negatively affects all students and does nothing to elevate, support or educate. This district can stand up for what is right for all students, not just those whose parent’s political ideology aligns with your own, or support those supposed leaders who have made a mockery of our city and county governing, or those who are set on continuing the charade guided as leadership for power, control and notoriety.
The irony is not lost that a convicted insurrectionist led the prayer of a recent meeting regarding these matters, further promoting the grandstanding and performance corrupting the integrity of our public institutions.
My son is a student in a public school in Alamogordo. Thankfully, not for much longer. We knew, after returning home from a recent holiday, we were back in Alamogordo when he returned from the school where alt-right Christian nationalists were protesting across from where he was supposed to be learning — but instead worrying and being distracted further by this hate. Please, put a stop to these continued distractions from learning. Please ensure all students and staff can continue receiving their public education free from the radicalized political theater and organizations that are directly profiting from this nonsense, like Freedom Families United.
I support Superintendent Ken Moore — now on administrative leave for speaking candidly about racism in Alamogordo — and the discourse that has followed his suspension to further encourage thoughtful and critical discussion. We must continue promoting learning environments that stand against racism. Indoctrination claims that there is an absence of critical thinking. If the Alamogordo school board continues further with its charade, indoctrination is what will be happening. Do what is right for all students and ensure they can all exist with safety and security.
Marylouise Kuti is an Alamogordo resident; she recently sent these comments to the Alamogordo Public Schools Board of Education in a letter.