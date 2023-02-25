According to the New Mexico Public Education Department, the Vision Rooted in our Strengths states: “Students in New Mexico are engaged in a culturally and linguistically responsive educational system that meets the social, emotional, and academic needs of all students.” The Mission Equity, Excellence and Relevance states: “The New Mexico Public Education Department partners with educators, communities, and families to ensure that all students are healthy, secure in their identity, and holistically prepared for college, career, and life.”

Students and families in Alamogordo deserve the opportunity to receive their public education from highly qualified educators and administrators in environments protected from oppressive and extremist rhetoric, attitudes and behaviors. The sad truth is that our community has become a playground for continued political performance rooted in the opposite of PED’s mission and vision, which contributes to safety and security issues our students face daily. These hateful ideologies and rhetoric of the community leaders and members of our community are inescapable for our youth, many of whom were very recently targeted across their campuses and harassed by extremist adults, with no consequence. School can and should be one of the safest places for our young people to exist.

The motto of Alamogordo Public Schools is: “To serve, support, educate and elevate ALL students. We are ALL IN!”

Marylouise Kuti is an Alamogordo resident; she recently sent these comments to the Alamogordo Public Schools Board of Education in a letter.