Alabanza
Praise the 96 percent who logged on
And the 4 percent who will get there
Alabanza
Praise the teachers, principals and staff
Brainstorming new ways of connecting, inspiring, sharing laughter
Alabanza
Praise Dr. García and her staff
Steady, calm, adaptable leadership
For a community stretched to its limits
Alabanza
Praise school board members
Donating to the superintendent’s challenge from their own pockets
Alabanza
Praise the parents
Supporting, cajoling, comforting, surviving
Alabanza
Praise the students
Showing us the very definition of grit, determination, tenacity
You will be OK
You will emerge from this stronger, more empathetic, kinder
You will be OK
You can do hard things
We’ve got you
Alabanza
Praise these acts of great love
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.