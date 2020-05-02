Alabanza

Praise the 96 percent who logged on

And the 4 percent who will get there

Alabanza

Praise the teachers, principals and staff

Brainstorming new ways of connecting, inspiring, sharing laughter

Alabanza

Praise Dr. García and her staff

Steady, calm, adaptable leadership

For a community stretched to its limits

Alabanza

Praise school board members

Donating to the superintendent’s challenge from their own pockets

Alabanza

Praise the parents

Supporting, cajoling, comforting, surviving

Alabanza

Praise the students

Showing us the very definition of grit, determination, tenacity

You will be OK

You will emerge from this stronger, more empathetic, kinder

You will be OK

You can do hard things

We’ve got you

Alabanza

Praise these acts of great love

This is modeled after Martin Espada’s poemAlabanza: In Praise of Local 100.” Maya Del Margo is a mother of two boys who attend Nava Elementary.

