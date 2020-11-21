Imagine if you will, after a long and varied work career, you move back to Santa Fe after a 15-year absence.
You are retired and buy a home. You register to vote. You then get a summons for Magistrate Court jury service that lasts for 3 1/2 months during a pandemic. You get a postponement of your service based on age and risk early in the pandemic (June). Your postponement was based on your argument that the pandemic would surely be better late in 2020 and you would serve then.
You receive a new summons for jury service commencing in December. Now you are faced with being in a courtroom building for long days over a long period of time during an out-of-control pandemic.
You write letters to the governor, the court and others pointing out that only if you are past 75 years old can you be excused from jury service. You point out that being 68 with an elderly wife at home (72, sorry, honey) should be a good excuse for not serving on a jury at this time.
You ask for another postponement based on three things. One, staying home in a pandemic following the governor’s wishes; the age of excused jury service should temporarily be 65 instead of 75 because of the increased chance you may get seriously ill or die and infect your loved ones; and finally, you have had a COVID-19 death in the family already.
You await your answer from the court. You acknowledge the court is trying to mitigate risk through mask-wearing and 6-feet distancing. However, you point out that no one entering the courthouse is tested for the coronavirus, so asymptomatic people will be inside a building with you.
They might infect you. You might infect others. You may never come home from the hospital — all for jury service. Please someone out there, review the age that our citizens might be excused for jury service in the time of deadly pandemic.
