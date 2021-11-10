In 1945, my father, who had been a biology teacher before World War II and a Navy lieutenant during the war, came home from duty in the North Pacific. He and my mother did what every married couple did in those years. My mother quit her wartime job as a microbiologist. My father picked up where he left off. They started their family.
Life went on. But my father’s life felt like occupied territory. The war had come home with him. Not in medals or heroic stories, but in nightmares, anger, and fears. It was called “battle fatigue,” as if it were a temporary condition that a good rest would cure. There was no term like “post-traumatic stress disorder,” nor was there permission to acknowledge the long-term effects of that good war. Any lingering condition was a sign of personal weakness. After all, this was a war we had won, hadn’t we?
It didn’t feel that way. My father’s nightmares gave way to hallucinations and mental illness. Shortly before I was born, he was arrested trying to climb the fence at the White House and institutionalized. Two years later, he went AWOL from the veteran’s hospital and shot himself.
Sometimes the casualties of war fall on the battlefield. Sometimes they make it home and into the back wards of mental hospitals.
My father wasn’t the only man whose deepest wounds weren’t physical. My parents’ closest friends were three couples from graduate school, strong men, well-educated women. The men all served in World War II. They all came home. Only one lived past 55. My father was the first casualty. Two others dealt with their demons with alcohol. One died of cirrhosis of the liver after years of rage toward his family. The other spent his last years on the streets of Phoenix.
My mother and her friends never talked about their husbands’ lives. To tell of the nightmares, the rage, and despair meant the war wasn’t over, at least not at home. It also meant you had failed as a wife if you couldn’t bear your husband’s pain or heal his deep wounds. The only movie that dealt with the emotional aftermath of World War II was The Best Years of Our Lives. Yet even that movie gave the message that the veterans could be saved from their nightmares and despair simply by the love of good women — mothers, wives, sweethearts.
My mother and the other wives were strong, loving women, but they couldn’t heal the trauma the war had inflicted on their husbands. Only now, decades later, have they broken the silence of that fact.
We children didn’t talk either. Instead, I and the neighbor boys played out our father’s lives or what we thought had been their lives through our games. One was Battleship, a board game with destroyers, minesweepers and little grey pieces that represented mines. If you got unlucky and landed on one, your opponent made explosion sounds and took your boat.
I made no connection between that game of chance and the four years my father spent on a minesweeper in the Aleutian Islands, terrified that something in the waters beneath him could blow him into a thousand pieces. Nor did we see any relationship between our make-believe battles and our fathers’ very real anger and nightmares.
World War II came home with my father and the men of his generation, because every war does — even the good ones, even the ones we win.
