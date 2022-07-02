After the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, I would like to share some of the Catholic Church’s positions on life.
I say that carefully because the church is not so much anti-abortion as it is pro-life. Which means that for us, life is considered as given by God, to be protected from conception to natural death. It is to say every human life is to be considered as having an “unalienable right, to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
For this reason, the church advocates on behalf of the most vulnerable and voiceless: the unborn. As an aside, I’ve always wondered why in the USA it is considered a felony to purposely destroy an egg of the national bird. Why? Because it is potentially from conception, a bald eagle. Why then is the human fetus not given the same respect and protection?
But this is not the whole of the church’s teaching on life. From this primary stance, the church is also against the death penalty “For vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord,” and it opposes all sorts of violence against the human community, whether by individual acts of depravity or communal acts such as nondefensive war, or even mass shootings enabled by loose gun laws.
Forgive me another aside here. I wonder what consistency of thought disapproves of abortion and yet approves of the death penalty, stands by while the country spends obscene amounts on implements of war and raffles off assault rifles as a fundraiser. This may be unintentionally evil; nonetheless, it is still evil.
But the seamless “garment of life” argument of the church encompasses more, such as stewardship of the Earth given to us by God almighty. This means addressing the human causes of climate change, the pollution that blights land and sea, fostering a sincere respect for all creatures that share this “third rock from the sun.”
Of course pro-lifers cannot sit on their laurels on this Supreme Court decision. We must strive to make health care available for all, including mother and baby, by providing prenatal care and affordable hospital stays. Also, adoption needs to be seen as what it is: as connecting unwanted children to suitable parents who welcome them. We must provide financial assistance to mothers to bring the baby to term.
Last aside: My younger sister was born with Type 1 diabetes. When married, she and her spouse decided to have a child. All during the pregnancy she was advised to abort the baby because complications could lead to death. We as a family prayed about this life-and-death decision, and the parents decided to go for the natural birth. Although difficult, my sister and baby came through swimmingly. Later they decided to adopt an African American baby. Both kids are the apples of their parents’ eyes.
I know this letter will please neither side of the issue, especially those who would like me to damn to hell all those on the other side. Well, I don’t have the power to do that. But I wish to share a retired pastor’s heartfelt experiences. May these words foster positive dialogue about the future remembering Jesus of Nazareth’s admonition, “Suffer not the little children to come to Me.”