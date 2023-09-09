When I talk about achieving energy independence for our member owners, I’m declaring that no community should be dictated what source of power generation it has to consume — and no group should be beholden to another group charging them ever-escalating and opaque pricing.

Our cooperative, the Kit Carson Electric Cooperative in Northern New Mexico, was criticized by some for our decision — at the urging of our members — to forge our own roadmap to energy independence. It was critical we restore our community members with local decision-making control over power choices.

It was a path not traveled by many at the time. But we knew that by exiting our contract with our incumbent wholesale power provider, securing alternative sources of reliable wholesale power, and repaying our fair portion of generation and transmission cooperative debt, which kept all exiting members whole, that we could get to a better place we call energy independence. For us, energy independence has delivered three key things: savings; solar and storage; and a better long-term energy strategy.

Luis A. Reyes Jr. has been chief executive officer and general manager at Kit Carson Electric Cooperative since 1993.

