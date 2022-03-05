A lot of people seem to blame the mayor and the former police chief for the taking down of the Plaza obelisk. After studying the history of the area and the obelisk, I am confused as to why that is.
Indigenous people have populated the land known as New Mexico for more than 11,000 years. The Pueblo cultures as we know them have existed for at least 2,500 years. The first Spanish people came in the 1500s, and the first Spanish settlement in New Mexico was in 1609-10. The beginnings of the city of Santa Fe as we know it are a little over 400 years ago. That’s a drop in the bucket to the time Indigenous people were here.
In 1865, the legislature of the time authorized construction of a monument on the Santa Fe Plaza to those who died in the Civil War. It replaced the bandstand that was already there. In 1866, they added a provision to “honor” soldiers who died in the “Indian wars.” Those would be the “wars” the “Indians” fought against Manifest Destiny and the forcible taking of their lands. The obelisk was completed in 1868.
Come forward 105 years to 1973. At that time, activists asked the city and the governor to add a marker nearby to contextualize and “blunt the wording” of the monument. A year later, someone chiseled the word “savage” from the obelisk. The monument then remained, as is, until it was taken down by protesters.
That was almost 50 years ago — 1973. Angst over the obelisk was evident before that time, but 50 years ago, the people in charge were asked to do something and what was done was nothing. The people who found the language on the obelisk hurtful complained but saw nothing done for 50 years. Fifty years is a long time to wait. For some people, it is a lifetime. For lucky people, it’s half a lifetime.
I’m just wondering how, if the powerful people in Santa Fe knew for at least 50 years that the obelisk wording contained demeaning, racist language and no one did anything about it, how is it the fault of current officials that people finally got fed up and did something about it?
I know many people don’t like the mayor because they think of him as an “outsider.” But shouldn’t the people of Santa Fe be blaming themselves, and prior mayors and city councils, for knowing that this problem existed and yet doing nothing to alleviate it?
If the “winners” of history want to use “the end justifies the means” as an excuse for the forcible taking of land and enslavement of Indigenous people, they should extend the same rights to protesters. It’s not like they didn’t try to get it done for 50 years.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.