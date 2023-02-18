I am pleased Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and key legislators are advancing additional assistance for fire victims in Northern New Mexico. New Mexico is rich in culture and tradition, and we work with one another to ensure our heritage continues to thrive with every new generation.

An Associated Press article that appeared widely on Oct. 24, 2022, highlighted a crisis of inadequate insurance coverage impacting thousands of New Mexico homeowners suffering the devastating effects of wildfires and flooding that continues to harm families, properties and livelihoods.

Affordable insurance is not available to many New Mexicans, and insurance providers are not stepping up for our state. Mayor Louie Trujillo of the city of Las Vegas has expressed that this crisis is causing a sense of insecurity and despair in his community. In a state with permanently uninsured homes — many third- and fourth-generation, the crisis is worsening.

Hector Balderas is president of Northern New Mexico College. He also served as attorney general, state auditor and as a state representative for New Mexico.