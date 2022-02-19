The letters keep coming about housing development, developers and affordable housing, so I’d like to add a couple of things I have learned over time about them all.
First a couple of disclaimers. I have nothing specific against housing development, developers per se or the term “affordable housing.”
What I do believe should be made clear, however, is the need for true transparency when discussions start regarding current Santa Fe housing. The transparency needed here is in the use of the words “affordable housing,” especially in the beginning promotions of building sites and footprints with city officials. I understand how important this is because before moving to the Santa Fe area, I was on the city council for eight years in a suburb next to a major city in another state. In that role, we had many growth and land-use issues similar to those we have in Santa Fe today.
Here are a few things I learned then that I believe are applicable for our area now.
About developers: Maybe surprisingly, maybe crass sounding, but many developers do not see “homebuilding” as their first priority. Their first priority is to make money. Building buildings is simply the vehicle. Many see that their primary mission is making money by finding open spaces and then building “affordable” condos, casitas and apartments. These developers are relentless once they find cities and counties with lots of open space and a need for more housing. City councils and planning commissions under pressure to provide this housing must find ways, often political, to open up pathways for these developers.
By itself, the mission of making money is not necessarily bad; it is the capitalist way. We just need to understand the first goal of these developers is to find the open space, sometimes available, sometimes not. As budgetary issues continue to weigh heavily on city councils, selling large tracts of previously “untouchable” open land becomes a way out, at least in the relative short term. This is particularly troublesome in Santa Fe because of historical “guarantees” at least some of the open land will not be developed.
About affordable housing: In my experience, the term “affordable housing” has become code many developers now use in dealing with cities and counties under pressure to meet housing needs. It is near impossible for governments to refuse to provide housing for lower-income citizens these days. The first issue for government and developers in this dilemma, therefore, is to decide who will dictate the rules — the government or the developers. (The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development does have a definition: An “affordable dwelling” is one a household can obtain for 30 percent or less of its income, although this can vary from city to city because of wages, housing prices and other variables.)
The way many developers gain more control over their main mission of making money is by convincing governments that adding floors, adding more units to the land, cutting back on amenities, etc., is what they need. Teeing these up in the beginning, however, is usually food for an argument no one wants to have. Problems arise, though, when changes the developer wants come after the original plans are approved. These “change orders” tend not to receive the same scrutiny as the original proposal.
What perplexes me and, I’d venture many others, is the usual absence of a solid definition of what affordable housing is and who such housing is meant for in our communities. Are potential buyers low income? Medium income? No income? High income? I’d venture a Las Campanas compound can be affordable housing — as can be many of the fine casitas near the Plaza. But affordable for whom? It’s essential to define what affordable is. If not, the term is nothing but code, a way for developers to get governments to grant last-minute changes to reduce costs so they can make money.
However, based on the letters I continue to read, the real disappointment is as much about how new affordable developments will complement the surrounding neighborhoods as it is about meeting the needs of those who will live there. It is one thing to see colorful drawings in a City Council meeting; it is something else to see walls going up that are higher, tightly placed and next door. In the end, a cheap stucco job is just that — a cheap stucco job. Santa Fe folks know the difference.
