Many Santa Feans have followed the Homewise proposal to build 161 units on a 22-acre site on South Meadows Road, with 50% of those units designated as affordable homes. Infilling this site with much-needed affordable housing is only the latest vision for the space, however.

In 2000, Santa Fe County used taxpayer money to buy the South Meadows tract as a key part of its Open Space and Trails Program and in 2007 designated the site as a “core” for a new neighborhood unit. After the city annexed this area of town in 2014, the county offered at least twice to donate the land to the city, but the city declined take over the lot on South Meadows.

Approached by Homewise about purchasing the land in 2020, the county manager at the time recommended sale. County Commissioners shortly after voted in a closed executive session to sell the park space. There was no public announcement of the sale, simply a vague listing of “Disposition of Open Space Property” without specification of site. Only in September 2021 did area residents learn of the sale agreement for the South Meadows open space, around the time Homewise began the first of four early neighborhood notification meetings.

Adam Fulton Johnson is the executive director of the Old Santa Fe Association.

