Your healthcare choices should reflect your wishes and beliefs.

National Healthcare Decisions Day, April 16, is an ideal time to discuss those healthcare choices — and encourage loved ones to do so as well.

Advance care planning is the process of thinking through and talking about your healthcare wishes so you can confidently create an advance directive. An advance directive is a legal document that makes your healthcare wishes clear if you were to become injured or sick and could not speak for yourself.

