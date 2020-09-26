This year continues to reveal itself as one of crisis and confusion, with legitimate demands from people for their needs and rights — from racial justice to adequate health care in the face of a pandemic — to be recognized. And as we pursue a school year that also seems guaranteed to be stressful, we look at our children through the lens of our societal fractures and wonder what any one of us can do to ease their burden. Or, if at this point, it’s not a matter of if our children lose, but how big the losses will be.
I would argue that it’s not too hard for any of us. And contrary to losing, our children can thrive. All it takes is for each of us to look at a child that is already within our circle of friends, family and community, and make the effort to truly see that child — for who they are, who they can be and what they need — and then reach out and help. It has the potential to profoundly improve a child’s life during this daunting year, and quite possibly forever. I know because I was one of those kids whose life was transformed by a group of adults who made that effort.
One day, when I was a fourth grader growing up in Española, a dance instructor from the National Dance Institute of New Mexico appeared in our gymnasium. She was at our school as part of NDI-NM’s outreach program, which uses dance as a conduit to building children’s confidence, self-discipline and determination. NDI-NM refers to this as its Core Four: Work Hard, Do Your Best, Never Give Up and Be Healthy.
I loved it from the first pivot step. Dancing was exciting and new. We all fell in love with the instructor, who was encouraging and fun. NDI-NM became a focal point of my life through high school. I made many friends, and I realized I had talent. I also learned there were many adults who cared about me.
In retrospect, it wasn’t that the adults at NDI-NM used grand gestures to signal they cared about me. Rather, they consistently remembered to carve out a bit of time and focus for me. They asked questions that enabled me to express my true feelings, and know I was being listened to with care and intent.
Now I’m an NDI-NM dance instructor. I get to be “that” person. The one who takes a little time to encourage, ask the right questions and genuinely listen to what the young person has to say. Like my teachers did for me, I don’t make assumptions about who that child can or should be. Rather, I encourage, celebrate and support what that child knows about himself or herself, and is striving to become.
My work is demanding, especially now when hugs and high kicks have been replaced by computer screens. However, at the same time, my work is easy. I do it with joy and purpose, and you can, too.
See the children in front of you, recognize each of them for the individuals they are — full of potential, hope, love, questions, maybe a little fear about what’s going on in the world right now. Take a few minutes to talk to them, and then listen closely to what they have to say. Just doing that can change a child’s life for the better. It will change your life for the better, too. I should know.
