The Trump administration published on Aug. 14 a final rule that allows federal officials to deny green cards to legal immigrants who have received public benefits to which they are legally entitled. This rule, which is so damaging to immigrant families and children, will go into effect Oct. 15.
The sweeping 837-page rule — pushed by hard-line immigration officials in the administration — focuses on what it means to be a “public charge,” or someone dependent on government benefits or likely to become one. Specifically, it extends the definition of “public charge” to individuals using programs like Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) and housing assistance.
The new standard would apply to immigrants seeking to change their status, for example, to obtain a green card. Being deemed a public charge could result in denial of visas or permanent residency. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officials said the rule would apply to nearly 400,000 people seeking to adjust their immigration status per year.
Even before the rule was published, the fear of such a result was forcing families to forego critical lifesaving health and nutrition services, even among documented immigrants. This harm will continue and increase as this rule goes into effect.
Dr. Julie M. Linton, chairwoman of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Immigrant Child and Family Health, told me, “I can tell you firsthand that long before this rule became final, pediatricians across the country were witnessing the chilling effect of the proposal as we care for children and families — with families disenrolling from programs or avoiding health services for which they are eligible. The chilling effect of this rule has meant that children who are eligible for Medicaid are not being enrolled. Young children who would benefit from nutrition programs are missing out. Expectant mothers are forgoing prenatal care. All because of fears that doing so could jeopardize their ability to remain together as a family. This carries real consequences for children.”
Furthermore, according to reporting in the Washington Post, in New York City, where nearly 20 percent of the population relies on SNAP benefits to help feed their families, officials report that many “eligible noncitizen New Yorkers are either withdrawing from or not enrolling in SNAP” because they are afraid it will hinder their ability to become citizens or remain in the U.S.
The rule is aimed at making it harder for poor immigrants to enter this country or advance in a path toward citizenship. A family of four would need to earn at least $64,000 (250 percent of the federal poverty level) to be safe from being deemed a public charge. These harsh policies aimed at the poor are based on an incorrect belief that these people will not contribute to our economy or our communities.
A look at people receiving SNAP benefits shows who some of these people are. New Mexicans participating in SNAP commonly work as cashiers, cooks or personal care aides. Workers in these occupations — immigrant and nonimmigrant alike — work hard, sometimes multiple jobs, but the salaries are not enough to make ends meet for a family. They must turn to a program like SNAP for food. Penalizing them for seeking assistance is simply unjust.
These are people who come to this country to make a better life for themselves and their children. They contribute to the economy. We need them. We need to support them.
Those of us who want a better, more welcoming America need to vote out politicians who support this path and support the inevitable litigation against this measure.
Gerry Fairbrother, Ph.D., is a member of the Santa Fe Faith Network for Immigrant Justice, RESULTS (an anti-poverty advocacy group) and the Advocacy Committee of The Food Depot.