The oil and gas industry is raising alarm bells about President Joe Biden’s executive orders to address the climate crisis, and now it’s targeting New Mexico legislation that would diversify our economy.
But the alarm we should be heeding is for our families and our climate, not oil and gas profits.
Those of us who live on the frontlines of oil and gas development in New Mexico know the truth: State and federal transition measures are long overdue. We must recognize that the current system is broken. We need an economy that works for all New Mexicans — not just for oil and gas CEOs.
More than 115,000 members of New Mexico’s most vulnerable communities — including kids under 5, Latinos and Native Americans — live within a mile of an oil and gas well. As new wells continue to be drilled, toxic chemicals are released alongside climate-heating gases like methane. Benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene (BTEX) cause cancer, birth defects, nerve damage and asthma. Sadly, BTEX hits infants and the elderly the hardest. The evidence mounts every day: A Harvard study released last month found that 18 percent of all deaths worldwide come from fossil fuel emissions.
Meanwhile, the industry is steamrolling all legislation addressing those health crises. A bill allowing New Mexico to create air-quality protections that are stronger than federal rules (Senate Bill 8) is stalled on the state Senate floor by a “call of the Senate” — as long as one senator is absent, they can prevent a vote on this bill that would protect the air we breathe.
During the Trump administration, the industry swallowed up more than 250,000 acres of New Mexico public lands in just four years and hoarded federal leases on 4.3 million acres of our New Mexico public lands. More than 1 million of those acres haven’t even been used yet.
In fact, oil and gas companies have stockpiled more than 6,000 drilling permits in New Mexico — allowing drilling for years even if no new permits were issued. Our state Legislative Finance Committee says about 97 percent of federal lands in New Mexico already have been leased.
There’s not much more for oil and gas to take. The climate crisis is taking a toll on our farming and ranching with drought and extreme weather. It’s time to face the reality that we need to look elsewhere for revenues.
Members of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee this week introduced legislation to fix the antiquated federal oil and gas leasing system and make it work for everyone.
And in New Mexico, legislation like the Sustainable Economy Task Force (Senate Bill 112) can provide a roadmap to developing new job opportunities and economic development. Best of all, the bill gives a seat at that table to the people living and working in and around oil and gas drilling.
Growing up in Farmington and now with 122 gas wells on and around our ranch, I can tell you that the No. 1 reason for loss of jobs in the oil and gas industry is not regulations or executive orders. It’s not even the market. It’s automation and new systems. It used to take 16 workers to run a drilling rig; now it can take as few as four. Equipment has taken over for jobs. On top of that, bigger companies have bought out smaller ones and cut local workers’ pay and jobs to maximize profits.
Biden and the legislators paving the way toward a just transition have the right idea. We need to build an economy where our families have safe and healthy jobs that are centered around building up local communities instead of tearing them down.
