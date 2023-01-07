Recently, a man came to the clinic two days after release from prison to start buprenorphine medication for his opioid-use disorder. He teared up as he shared that he lost several friends to overdoses when they left prison. He struggled through six years behind bars without any medication to treat his heroin addiction; he got through without using. In our experience, this is rare.

As physicians with a combined 28 years of experience working in New Mexico, we’ve provided over 50,000 hours of medical care, and in that time have seen thousands of patients with substance-use disorders. And, tragically, a far smaller subset of those in jails and prisons are receiving treatment for their substance-use disorders. We hope this changes and are writing with a plea for that.

People who have substance-use disorders recently released from jail or prison account for more than 10% of overdoses in New Mexico. These numbers are even more concerning when considering how much work is being done across the state to reduce overdose deaths. The fentanyl epidemic makes it even more pressing that we take action now.

Dr. Eileen Barrett is an internal medicine physician in Albuquerque. Dr. Anjali Taneja is the executive director of Casa de Salud in Albuquerque.

