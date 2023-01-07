Recently, a man came to the clinic two days after release from prison to start buprenorphine medication for his opioid-use disorder. He teared up as he shared that he lost several friends to overdoses when they left prison. He struggled through six years behind bars without any medication to treat his heroin addiction; he got through without using. In our experience, this is rare.
As physicians with a combined 28 years of experience working in New Mexico, we’ve provided over 50,000 hours of medical care, and in that time have seen thousands of patients with substance-use disorders. And, tragically, a far smaller subset of those in jails and prisons are receiving treatment for their substance-use disorders. We hope this changes and are writing with a plea for that.
People who have substance-use disorders recently released from jail or prison account for more than 10% of overdoses in New Mexico. These numbers are even more concerning when considering how much work is being done across the state to reduce overdose deaths. The fentanyl epidemic makes it even more pressing that we take action now.
To reduce the toll of deaths and suffering from overdose, we implore New Mexico to improve availability of FDA-approved medications for substance-use disorders. Long-term buprenorphine (“bupe”) reduces deaths in half and is the preferred treatment nationwide. But treatment only works when it is available to the people who need it. And one population that does not often have access are people who are in jails and prisons.
We agree with the National Sheriff’s Association — which has dedicated a toolkit to making available medications for addiction to people in jail — that these treatments should be made available in correctional settings. We are grateful the National Governors Association has said that, “For individuals with [opioid use disorder], providing [medications for opioid use disorder] inside correctional facilities has a sizable impact on overdose deaths, recidivism, and opioid use post-incarceration.”
And as members of large medical organizations, such as the American Society of Addiction Medicine, the American College of Physicians and the American Medical Association, we are proud that our profession has recognized that providing medication for addiction treatment in correctional settings is the standard of care — and does not substitute one drug for another (as is commonly misunderstood).
Offering medications for addiction to people in jail and prison with substance-use disorders is a good start, and should also include planning for care after release to ensure ongoing treatment. Other states have had success by continuing medications at their release as well as setting up clinic appointments to ensure ongoing access to treatment.
We recommend against the practice of providing pre-release naltrexone treatment, which can increase the risk of overdose. We commend the current jails and prisons that offer naloxone (Narcan) that can reverse an overdose, and hope it soon becomes the law for every correctional setting in New Mexico to offer this plus the medications that treat addiction to reduce overdose, post-release medications and appointments for ongoing care.
Treating people with substance-use disorders can reduce recidivism, life-threatening infections, crime, costs and overdose deaths. New Mexicans care about our neighbors who have addictions and are candidates for these medications, and adopting laws that require these medications be more widely available is one way the care provided can reflect our shared values. We hope our elected officials take this to heart and make this care available to everyone in correctional settings.
Dr. Eileen Barrett is an internal medicine physician in Albuquerque. Dr. Anjali Taneja is the executive director of Casa de Salud in Albuquerque.