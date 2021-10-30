I have not yet once heard from world leaders, corporations, politicians or activists about the possibility that a personal, private and individual commitment and choice (from “below”) might well be a more pertinent and effective step toward ameliorating — too late for solving — the climate catastrophe than the curbs they advocate from “above.”
Were we humans to resist and discard the seductions of orgiastically possessive visitations to our unhealthy and sad shopping malls (physical or virtual); the misguided and false fancy for newer, new and newest cars; the desire to travel at whim, everywhere and as quickly as possible, nationally or internationally (for the rich) by land, sea and especially by air; the sick imputed need for a second (or an indecent third or more) home, really house; the idiotic temptations by and of the latest (and soon-to-be-obsolete) mobile phones, iPads and computers; the capricious compulsion to purchase inefficient SUVs and pickups, these rarely used to transport anything; the irresponsible obscenity of 4,000-plus-square-foot dwellings; the lust of the eye for large food portions and more meat; our inability to remain quietly in our own rooms, which for Pascal is the main source of our unhappiness; the lazy habits of not turning cars, lights and heaters off and not cleaning after ourselves. ...
If we all did stop ourselves momentarily in an importune and almost alien eruption of self-control (the Greek word is “sophrosyne,” which is also translatable as “wisdom”) and realized that Chaucer’s Pardoner (echoing the apostle in 1 Timothy) might just be correct: Radix malorum est cupiditas — the root of all evil is cupidity/greed/avarice/possessiveness/hunger — which is indeed disfiguring desire and deforming want (the cause of suffering, according to Buddha) … may not we actually accomplish the changes needed to delay — too late to avoid, I’m afraid — extinction? Couldn’t we discard the ill-advised ideologies of growth, progress and speed?
Why should we as individuals — irresponsible and mostly selfish as things stand — demand from self-interested, indecent, ignorant, blind, perverted and corrupt people, institutions, organizations and governments what we will not ask of ourselves? I can clearly hear angry cries against me: “Moralism!” Actually, I am humbly and merely being realistically “green” (in a deep and tragic sense) without falling into histrionic alarmism or worse, nihilism, while remaining hopeful — that is, actively optimistic.
