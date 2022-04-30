Fire season is upon us in New Mexico, with 10 active wildfires at the time of writing. The season is here early, and the fires are more severe than usual, burning more acres in a few weeks than entire fire seasons of past years.
The damage these fires cause is not limited to their boundaries, however, as wildfire smoke has been shown to be immensely harmful to human health. People with chronic lung diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease have more life-threatening flares and hospitalizations when exposed to wildfire smoke.
Even those without lung disease can have decreased lung function when inhaling smoke. Health impacts of smoke inhalation also go beyond breathing difficulties: Studies have shown an association between wildfire smoke and heart disease, mental health effects and low birth weight of babies born to mothers exposed to smoke. Children, older individuals, people of color and those with existing medical conditions are most vulnerable to these health effects.
Wildfires have been getting larger, more destructive and more frequent — in part driven by human-caused climate change and drought. As physicians, we recommend mitigation measures like staying indoors during wildfires and wearing tight-fitting KN95 or N95 masks when going outdoors to filter out harmful smoke.
But increasingly, the medical community is recognizing the threat the climate crisis poses to human health. The Lancet, a well-respected medical journal, describes “climate change as the greatest global health threat facing the world in the 21st century.” Last year, over 200 medical journals published a call for emergency action to address human-caused climate change.
We are at a critical moment to act. President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill failed to pass Congress in December, and the window for passing climate legislation during budget reconciliation is rapidly closing. The fact is, Americans want to see Congress take action immediately. We see it in the Earth Day protests in Washington, D.C., in youth-led movements like Sunrise Movement and in the brave actions of Indigenous Water Protectors. The people who are bearing the brunt of climate change-related effects are leading the charge. It is up to us to support them.
Call or write Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and emphasize that we cannot afford to double down on fossil fuel production at this critical moment, nationwide or in New Mexico. You can also contact your state representatives (find them at openstates.org/find_your_legislator).
New Mexico already has passed important climate legislation, like curbing methane production from oil and gas wells, but we can go further. The actions we take at this moment will decide the path we go down: one where New Mexicans have access to clean water and breathable air, or the opposite. Our health cannot wait.