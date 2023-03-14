As polarization and gridlock continue to grip national politics, Americans are increasingly looking to states to remedy the nation’s most significant challenges. The burden has fallen to states like New Mexico to address complex issues such as health care, infrastructure, education, crime, water policy, voting rights, energy, abortion, and the environment. Indeed, states’ responses to our most recent crisis — the coronavirus pandemic — illustrates just how consequential state-level policy making and implementation are for the average American.

Some have questioned whether legislators and voters in New Mexico have enough information to move toward modernizing our state legislature by providing members a salary, increasing session days, and by providing more staff. As the authors of a major report on this topic, we suggest there is an abundance of knowledge on the subject, something our exhaustive analysis of over 70 years of published research on the subject of “legislative professionalism” details. We don’t need more data or study, we need action.

State legislatures need the capacity to deal with complex policy issues. Currently, New Mexico’s Legislature is one of the least professionalized, or modernized, in the nation. Designed over 100 years ago, ours is the only legislature that does not pay its legislators a salary, has the third shortest legislative sessions in the nation, and is in the bottom third of total legislative staff, essential to effective lawmaking and constituent service. Proposals are before our state legislators this session that would address our Legislature’s lack of capacity, and that would help rebalance the checks and balances system.