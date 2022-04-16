April 1 marked the first day marijuana could be legally sold in New Mexico, and residents soon will find themselves dealing with the unintended consequences of the commercialization and normalization of marijuana. To mitigate these looming consequences, legislators in Santa Fe should invest in prevention efforts and impose a THC potency cap on “legal” marijuana.
Shockingly, state lawmakers prohibited local communities from opting out of retail marijuana sales. When municipalities have the choice to opt out of retail sales, they often do. For comparison, 68 percent of towns in California and nearly 71 percent of localities in New Jersey opted out of retail sales.
Unfortunately, New Mexico residents will not get that choice.
By mandating participation in this addiction-for-profit industry, legislators have put private profits over public health. This misguided approach will result in THC-laced gummies, ice creams and sodas being sold in every locality across the state — despite the calls of residents demanding otherwise.
New Mexicans need only look to neighboring Colorado to see what lies ahead. Although activists promised that legalization would provide a windfall of tax revenue, a study found, “For every dollar gained in tax revenue, Coloradans spent approximately $4.50 to mitigate the effects of legalization.” These costs stem from more students dropping out of high school, higher health care costs and more crashes caused by those driving under the influence of marijuana. Marijuana-related traffic fatalities increased by more than 150 percent in the five-year period following legalization in Colorado.
To mitigate the consequences of legalization, legislators should redouble investments in youth-focused prevention campaigns. These evidence-based programs have been found to reduce the use of marijuana, in addition to alcohol, tobacco and prescription drugs. Education campaigns are needed to warn residents about the risks of dabbing, concentrates, waxes and other high-potency products the marijuana industry is pushing.
The New Mexico High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force reported, “The amount of THC in marijuana has steadily climbed during the past few decades.” The cannabis smoked by prior generations often contained 2 percent to 5 percent THC. But today’s marijuana products contain up to 99 percent THC. This high-potency marijuana has had tragic consequences for users.
More than 50 scientific studies have confirmed the link between high-potency marijuana and psychosis, including a 2019 study that concluded the risk of psychosis triples when using products with 15 percent THC potency or higher. Additionally, daily users are five times more likely to develop a severe mental illness such as psychosis or schizophrenia. For that reason, New Mexico must impose a 15 percent THC potency cap and engage in a robust education campaign to warn parents and kids of the risks of high-potency weed.
Legislators should ensure all youth are educated on the risks of marijuana before they reach the age where they may be pressured to experiment with it. These reforms will help uphold the well-being of New Mexicans and provide those who are disconcerted by the recent opening of retail marijuana shops with greater peace of mind.
Public health and public safety advocates should not give up the fight to protect residents from the harms of marijuana. Although marijuana is now “legal” in New Mexico, the Legislature can still pass sensible laws that promote health, not profit.
