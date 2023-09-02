As this school year begins, many children face much more than just the stress and excitement of new classmates, different bus routes or tricky locker combinations. For the students and families we serve, this time of year also brings food insecurity, the inability to buy diapers or formula, lack of electricity and even homelessness.

Some background: Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Communities in Schools of New Mexico maintained a small Family Stability Fund to provide financial support to families in times of emergency. The purpose of our fund was to keep students in school by helping families pay for things like rent and utility bills to ensure students would have a stable home, access to dental and medical care, safe transportation, and utilities and internet service.

This fund served as a “payer of last resort” for specific, nonrecurring expenses only after families had exhausted other options.

Rachel White is board chair for Communities In Schools of New Mexico.

