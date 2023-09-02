As this school year begins, many children face much more than just the stress and excitement of new classmates, different bus routes or tricky locker combinations. For the students and families we serve, this time of year also brings food insecurity, the inability to buy diapers or formula, lack of electricity and even homelessness.
Some background: Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Communities in Schools of New Mexico maintained a small Family Stability Fund to provide financial support to families in times of emergency. The purpose of our fund was to keep students in school by helping families pay for things like rent and utility bills to ensure students would have a stable home, access to dental and medical care, safe transportation, and utilities and internet service.
This fund served as a “payer of last resort” for specific, nonrecurring expenses only after families had exhausted other options.
With the onset of the pandemic, Communities in Schools of New Mexico suddenly saw a dramatic increase in need for these funds within our community as parents faced long stretches of unemployment or sickness. Donors responded generously and immediately, and later government funding through the American Rescue Plan and CARES Acts allowed Communities In Schools to distribute much more in emergency funding.
This influx of funding has run its course, and nonprofits are now adjusting to the “new normal.”
When the school year started last week, Communities in Schools site coordinators embedded in Santa Fe Public Schools received several requests from families for financial assistance. When we contacted our partner service agencies to connect them with these families, we learned that these agencies have yet to receive emergency funds dedicated to fulfill such requests. While our development team is investigating other potential sources of funding, we hope these other agencies will soon be able to serve the needs of these families.
Right now, we continue to receive valid requests from students’ families who are struggling with ongoing and extraordinarily challenging life situations. In response, we are reaching out to you, our community, to ask for your help.
Our goal is to raise $10,000 for Communities In Schools of New Mexico’s Family Stability Fund to keep Santa Fe families with children who are experiencing hardship in safe and stable homes.
In times of crisis, our unique community possesses a remarkable ability to come together, demonstrating the true strength of human compassion. Emergency fundraising for local families facing unforeseen hardship is an essential pillar of support that not only provides immediate relief, but also fosters unity and solidarity. By extending a helping hand, we can offer our neighbors hope, stability and the assurance that no one is alone in their struggle.
Donate: Make a one-time donation to our emergency fund today, or expand your impact by making a recurring monthly or annual donation and asking your employer to match your gift.
To contribute, please visit cisnm.org/donate and select the Family Stability Fund Campaign. Or, mail a check to P.O. Box 367 Santa Fe, N.M. 87504 and write “Family Stability Fund” on the memo line.
Your gift exemplifies the power of compassion, generosity and collective action within our communities. When we rally together, we can provide a safety net for our neighbors facing unexpected hardship, providing immediate relief and helping to build a stronger, more resilient community and future for our children and youth. Thank you for helping Communities In Schools to extend a helping hand, uplift those in need and create a brighter future for all young New Mexicans.
Rachel White is board chair for Communities In Schools of New Mexico.